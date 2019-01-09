Wiggins Goes Wild In Wolves’ Win Tuesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-117 Tuesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Wolves are now 20-21 on the season.

Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins helped make Ryan Saunders' head coaching debut a successful one by scoring a game-high 40 points while also grabbing ten rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and nine boards for Minnesota.

Russell Westbrook scored 25 points and dished out 16 assists for OKC in the loss.

The Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks Friday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.