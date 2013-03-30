Wichita State In Final Four After Beating Ohio State, 70-66 — 2013 NCAA Tournament Scores

Wichita State advanced to its first Final Four in nearly 50 years by upsetting Ohio State on Saturday night.

(9) Wichita State 70, (2) Ohio State 66

Malcolm Armstead scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and ninth-seeded Wichita State upset second-seeded Ohio State, 70-66, in the 2013 NCAA tournament's West Regional final in Los Angeles on Saturday. Ahead by 13 points at halftime and by 20 with 11 minutes left in the second half, the Shockers saw their lead cut to three in the waning minutes. Wichita State regrouped and held off the Buckeyes down the stretch for the win. Cleanthony Early and Fred Van Vleet each added 12 points for the Shockers. With the victory, Wichita State advanced to the 2013 Final Four in Atlanta next Saturday. It's the program's first Final Four trip since 1965.

Deshaun Thomas scored 23 points to lead Ohio State, while teammate LaQuinton Ross added 19. The Buckeyes shot 31 percent from the field, including just 20 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.