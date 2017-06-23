White Sox Wallop Twins Thursday

The Minnesota Twins waited out a five hour rain delay only to be walloped 9-0 by the White Sox Thursday night at Target Field. The game was originally scheduled for 12:10 start time, but did not start until 5:00.

Nik Turley made his second career start and it did not go well. At all. Turley allowed five runs on six hits, including two home runs, while only recording two outs.

Joe Mauer and Jorge Polanco were each 2-3 in the loss.