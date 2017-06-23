White Sox Wallop Twins Thursday
The Minnesota Twins waited out a five hour rain delay only to be walloped 9-0 by the White Sox Thursday night at Target Field. The game was originally scheduled for 12:10 start time, but did not start until 5:00.
Nik Turley made his second career start and it did not go well. At all. Turley allowed five runs on six hits, including two home runs, while only recording two outs.
Joe Mauer and Jorge Polanco were each 2-3 in the loss.
The Twins fall to 2.5 games behind the Indians in the American League Central standings with the loss. They will begin a series at Cleveland on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 on AM 1240 WJON.