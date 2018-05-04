White Sox Walk Off Against Twins Thursday

The Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Thursday night in Chicago. Twins have now lost 12 of their last 14 games to fall to 10-17 this season, including a 3-10 mark away from Target Field.

Jake Odorizzi lasted 5.2 innings for the Twins, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Addison Reed took the loss for Minnesota when he served up a solo home run to White Sox outfielder Trayce Thompson.

Logan Morrison was 3-4 at the plate for the Twins with a home run, his third of the season, and Eddie Rosario was 1-4 with a run batted in.

The Twins will play in Chicago against the White Sox again Friday night. Jose Berrios will start for Minnesota, opposite Chicago's Carson Fulmer.