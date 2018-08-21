White Sox Top Twins Monday In Minneapolis

The Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 8-5 Monday night at Target Field. The game was rescheduled from a snow-out earlier in the season.

Minnesota's Stephen Gonsalves made his Major League debut, and it did not go well. Pitching after a 30 minute rain delay, and battling drizzle throughout the game, the lefthander allowed four runs on six hits and two walks before exiting with the bases loaded with one out in the second inning.

Offensively, the Twins were led by hot-hitting Max Kepler, who had a triple and a home run in the loss. Kepler is hitting .318 over his past seven games with an impressive .400 on base percentage.

The Twins' series with the Sox now shifts to Chicago for a pair of games beginning Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.