White Sox Come Back To Beat Twins Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-4 Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in the opening game of a three-game series. The Twins fall to 34-41 on the season, 7.5 games behind Cleveland in the American League Central.

The Twins jumped out to an early 4-2 lead, thanks to home runs from Brian Dozier and Ehire Adrianza, but the White Sox poured it on in the late innings against the Twins' bullpen to secure the win.