Weekly Wrestling Wrap Up- January 1st

WEEKLY WRESTLING ROUNDUP

December 30, 2018

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS.COM WEEKLY WRESTLING REPORT

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all eleven teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had a very good tournament performance with 144 points and nine place winners to earn third place at the Rogers Royal Holiday Matness Invitational. This included a field of eighteen teams, the Bulldogs earned three championships by Lukas Paulson @ 138 (16-2), Kylen Rish @ 160 (15-3 and Caden Dewall @ 170 (12-0). Jake Nelson @ 132 (16-1) earned second place and Ethan Anderson @ 120 (15-4) earned third place. Brayden Weber @ 220 (14-3) earned fourth place, Kevin Andres @ 145 (14-4) earned fifth place and Nick Goth @ 195 (11-8) and Alex Berglund @ 145 (4-3) both earned sixth place. Special note: Lukas Paulson and Kevin Andres both won their 75 th career matches. The Bulldogs Junior Varsity had a good team performance at the Rogers Royals Holiday Matness, with twelve place winners, including the championships by: Kaden Rish @ 195, Adam Jurek @ 138 and Alex Lumley @ 152. Dylan Riedinger @ 120 and Ryan Nelson @ 138 all earned second place. Ethan Duncombe @ 106, Joseph Goth @ 152 and Luke Braun @ 220 all earned third place. Isaac Regel @ 145, Bryce Kuschel @ 160 and Dylan Weber @ 170 all earned fifth place and Dylan Kelby @ 182 took sixth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans went 3-2 at the Eau Claire Holiday Duals with big wins over Mondovi 60-15, Independence 60-6 and Whitehall 54-15. Austin Moscho @ 126/132 and Ben Primus @ 182/195 both went 5-0 and Gavin Winter @ 113, Grady Minnerath @ 160/170 and Carter Thelen @ 120 all went 4-0. Luke Hemmesch @ 132/138 went 3-1, Logan Winter @ 138/145, Ryan Rose @ 152/160 and Nate Evens @ 220/285 all went 3-2 and Jack Major @ 106 went 2-1.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned three place winners at the Rogers Royals Holiday Matness invitational. This included a field of eighteen teams, Alex Lange @ 170 (17-4) earned second place. Michael Miller @ 152 (6-1) and Maxwell Secord @ 182 (8-8) both earned fifth place. The Huskers Junior Varsity had five place winners, including one championship by Brandon Doll @ 285 and Blake Segura @ 170 earned second place. Grant Welle @ 95 earned third place, Evan Paton @ 106 earned fourth place and Wyatt Miller @ 182 earned fifth place at the Rogers Royals Holiday Matness.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies took thirty-fourth place with 26 points at the Rumble on the Red in Fargo. Gabe Zierden earned third place, he went 5-1 in the tournament and he is 20-3 on the season.

UPCOMING EVENTS

THURSDAY JANUARY 3, 2018

PAYNESVILLE “BULLDOGS” QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Long Prairie/Grey Eagle/Browerville Wolves, Royalton-Upsala Royals, Staples-Motley Cardinals and Paynesville Bulldogs

KIMBALL AREA CUBS @ PIERZ PIONEERS (7:00)

FRIDAY JANUARY 4, 2018

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUAR INVITATIONAL (2:30)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove Falcons , Becker Bulldogs, Belgrade-Brooten Jaguars, Fulda/Murray County Central,Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wolves, Ottertail County Central Bulldogs, Thief River Falls Prowlers

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning, Pierz Pioneers, Sartell Sabres, Little Falls Flyers

5:00 Sabres vs. Pierz, 6:30 Sabres vs. Little Falls/8:00 Sabres vs. AN/ML

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS @ ROCORI SPARTANS (6:30) (Central Lakes Conference Dual)

MINNEWASKA AREA LAKERS QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Benson Braves, Minnewaska Area Lakers, New London-Spicer Wildcats and Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles.

SATURDAY JANUARY 5, 2018

FOLEY “TOM KEATING MEMORIAL” INVITATIONAL (10:00) (High School Gym)

Teams: Canby Lancers , Dassel-Cokato Chargers , Detroit Lakes Lakers, Holdingford Huskers, Litchfield Dragons, Milaca Wolves , Monticello Magic , Paynesville Bulldogs , Princeton Tigers, St. Cloud Tech Tigers Coop, Watertown-Mayer Royals

CANNON FALLS “BOMBERS” INVITATIONAL (10:00)

Teams: Austin Packers, Byron Bears , Cannon Falls Bombers , Henry Sibley Warriors,Hutchinson Tigers, Kimball Area Cubs , Pine Island Panthers, Rochester Century Panthers , Rochester John Marshall Rockets, St. Agnes Aggies, St. Charles Fighting Saints, St. Paul Johnson Govenors, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm , Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons , Woodbury Royals

OGILVIE “LIONS” INVITATIONAL (10:00)

Teams: Benson Braves, Blackduck/Cass Lake Bears , Crosby-Ironton Rangers , Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie Panthers , Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, Minneapolis Edison, North Branch Vikings , Ogilvie Lions, Osakis Silverstreaks, Park Rapids Panthers, Proctor, Royalton/Upsala Royals, St. Croix Falls, Unity, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves