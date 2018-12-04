WEEKLY WRESTLING ROUNDUP

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons open their season with four big dual meet wins over the No. 2A ranked Kenyon-Wanamingo 35-23, Section 7AA Hibbing 53-12, Section 4AA Chisago Lakes 58-12 and Section 4AAA Centennial 57-24. Ethan Oswald @ 120/126 and Connor Thorsten @ 170 both went 4-0 and Alex Jennissen @ 106, Levi Jacobson @ 113 and Michael Rothfork @ 145 all went 3-0. Evan Milejczak (120/126), Logan Thorsten @ 132 and Max Lefebvre @ 182 all went 3-1 and Isaiah Fitch @ 138, Sutherlin Schmit @ 152, Mark Dierkes @ 160 and Levi Henry @ 195 all went 2-1.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs opened their season with three big dual meet wins; over Mississippi 8 and Section 6AA rivals Monticello 56-18, Section 6AA foe Pine City/Hinckley 57-18 and Section 4A foe St. Agnes 73-0. The Bulldogs had ten that went 3-0 on the night. Kaden Rish, Ethan Anderson, Jake Nelson, Lukas Paulson, Kevin Andrews, Logan Jurek, Kylen Rish, Caden Dewall, Nicholas Goth and Brayden Weber.

SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres have a very good tournament performance with 164 points and twelve place winners. They earned second place behind the No. 6AAA ranked and Section 8AAA rivals the Bemidji Lumberjacks. The Sabres earned six championships, Cole Fibranz @ 220, Jackson Penk @ 132, Nick Pelach @ 138, Sam Fernholz @ 145 and Dylan Enriquez @ 106. Alex Moritz @ 160 earned second place and Jack Engle @ 182 and Dutch Nordby @ 120 both earned third place. Tim Stephens @ 126, Avery Kouba @ 152 and Matthew Lindstrom @ 195 all earned fifth place.

TECH TIGERS

The Tigers opened their season at a very tough St. Michael-Albertville “Knights” Invitational. They earned sixth place with six place winners, for 75.5 points, in a field of nine teams. Leading the way, Isaiah Green, he won the championship @ 285. A trio of thirds were earned by Taylor Hugg @ 170, Drew Kiffmeyer @ 195 and Jason Kenning @ 106. Tyler Zachman @ 145 and Carlos Agree @ 285 both earned fifth place.

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

The Storm opened their season at a very tough St. Michael-Albertville “Knights” Invitational. They earned 72.5 points with five place winners, to finish seventh in a field of nine teams. Jared Spohn @ 126 led the way, he earned second place and Jacob Ackerman @ 160 earned third place. Ben Gilbertson @138 and Dante Haywood @ 113 both earned fourth place and Cole Ackerman @ 152 took sixth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans opened their season with a good team performance, to earn fourth place at the Melrose “Early Bird” Invitational. They earned 110 points with nine place winners. Three Spartans earned second place, Evan Moscho @ 120, Carter Thelen @ 126 and Ben Primus @ 195. Austin Moscho @ 132, Gavin Winter @ 113 and Nate Evans @ 285 all earned third place. Luke Hemmesch @ 145 and Ryan Rose @ 152 both earned fourth place and Logan Winter @ 138 earned fifth place.

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals opened their season at the Edina “Hornet” Invitational, they earned fifth place in a field of eleven teams. They earned eleven place winners, led by three second places. Jacob Leibold @ 138, Damion Thiesen @ 152 and Mason Novitzki @ 285. They earned four fourth places by Gabe Gorecki @ 145, Will Gorecki @ 113, Sam Constanzo @ 106 and Austin Wensman @ 182. Wyatt Lahr @ 138, Gage Louden @ 182 and Aaron Block @ 220 all earned fifth place and Aiden Olson @ 160 took sixth place. The Royals were open in four weights, also with out state ranked Jackson Held. They may have earned second place in the team standings had they be able to fill their weights or had Jackson on the mat.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs opened their season at the Glencoe-Silver Lake “Don Hall” Invitational. They earned 70.5 points to take seventh place in a field of eleven teams. They were led by a championship performance by: Michael Donnay @ 170 and Alex Nelson @ 126 and Carter Holtz @ 285, they both earned third place. Lucas Jurek @ 120 earned fourth place and Cody Leither @ 132, Ashton Hanan @ 160 and Nicholas Bowen @182 all took sixth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies opened their season at the Melrose “Early Bird” Invitational. They earned fifth place with 108 points, just two points back of the fourth place team. The Huskies had eleven place winners, led by one championship by Dustin Schmitt @ 120. Gabe Zierden @ 220 dropped his championship match to the No. 2AAA ranked wrester in a very good match. Connor Winkels @ 126, William Mergen @ 138 and Hunter Tate @ 152 all earned third place and Wyatt Mergen @ 285 earned fourth place. Tate Hoffarth @ 145, Riley Rakotz @ 182 and Devin Hansen @ 106 all earned fifth place and Carson Holthaus @ 113 and Peyton Krumrei @ 132 both took sixth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers opened their season at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa “Jaguar” Invitational. They earned seventh place, led by a championship performance by Alex Lange @ 182 and Drew Lange @ 106 earned fourth place. The Huskers had five earn sixth place: Blake Sigler @ 145, Tate Lange @ 152, Chase Boekman @ 160, Maxwell Secord @ 170 and Brandon Doll @ 285.

EDEN VALLEY/WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles open their season at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa “Jaguar” Invitational. They earned sixth place with 96 points and seven place winners. They were led by a trio of second places, earned by: Trevyn Ludwig @ 145, Gavin Mages @ 126 and Austin Schlangen @ 285. Zach Nistler @ 152 earned fourth place, Ethan Kay @ 220 and Teagan Ludwig @ 106 both earned fifth place and Taylor Ludwig @ 132 took sixth place. The Eagles earned seven place winners at the Litchfield “Dragon” Invitational. They earned eighth place with Zach Nistler @ 152 earning third place and Trevyn Ludwig @ 145, Ethan Kay @ 220 and Gavin Mathies @ 126 earning fourth place were their leaders. Taylor Ludwig @ 132 earned fifth place and Connor Lincoln @ 120 and Carter Mathies @ 170 both took sixth place.

Chisago Lakes “Wildcat” Dual

Foley 53 Hibbing 12

106 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Won by Forfeit

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Cooper Hendrickson (HIB) 2:10

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Dec. Josh Cannata (HIB) 7-2

126 Francis Fuenffinger (HIB) Fall Evan Milejczak (FOL) :56

132 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Fall Owen Hendrickson (HIB) 3:28

138 David Platt (HIB) Dec. Isaiah Fitch (FOL) 8-4

145 Michael Rothfork (FOL) Tech. Fall Garrett Kaivola (Hibbing) No Time Given

152 Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) Fall Hunter Sayre (HIB) :37

160 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Dec. John Larrabee (HIB) 12-6

170 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Cole Verichak (HIB) 5-0

182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Dec. Jagger Greenwood (HIB) 1-0

195 Max Henne (FOL) Fall Mauricio Fridlund (HIB) :42

220 Zach Neumann (HIB) Dec. Carter Svihla (FOL) 9-3

285 Elon Johnson (FOL) Fall Christopher Tureson (HIB) 4:43

Foley 57 Centennial 24

106 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Won by Forfeit

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

120 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Fall Tyler Stidham (CENT) 1:09

126 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Fall Caitlin Lombard (CENT) :22

132 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Fall Joe Streff (CENT) 1:04

138 Noah Keller (FOL) Fall Kahlea Jolly (CENT) 4:43

145 Alex Vait (FOL) Dec. Jonah Hylton (CENT) 11-6

152 Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) Fall Zach Mulberry (CENT) 3:27

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Fall Cameron Bettinger (CENT) :45

170 Isaiah Bettinger (CENT) Fall Max Lefebvre (FOL) 3:53

182 Max Kolflat (CENT) Fall Max Henne (FOL) 5:16

195 Levi Henry (FOL) Fall Carter Kohler (CENT) 3:40

220 John Noll (CENT) Fall Carter Svihla (FOL) 5:36

285 Luke Breuning (CENT) Fall Elon Johnson (FOL) 2:50

Foley 58 Chisago Lakes 12

106 Evan Miller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

113 Andrew Novack (CL) Fall Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 1:02

120 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Dec. Lucas Mathison (CL) 5-1

126 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Won by Forfeit

132 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

138 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Maj. Dec. Nolan Huffman (CL) 9-0

145 Michael Rothfork (FOL) Won by Forfeit

152 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Fall Charlie Schumacher (CL) 2:42

160 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Fall Austin Siefert (CL) 5:01

170 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Josh Wenthe (CL) 8-5

182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Dec. Isaiah Sistrunk (CL) 3-0

195 Levi Henry (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Dec. Zach Carlson (CL) 10-5

285 Connor Bleymeyer (CL) Fall Elijah Novak (FOL) 1:09

Foley 35 Kenyon Wanamingo 23

106 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Maj. Dec. Kiefer Olson (KW) 10-2

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Dec. Dillon Bartel (KW) 9-7

120 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Dec. Wyatt Rauk (KW) 9-2

126 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Dec. Isaiah Thompson (KW) 9-3

132 Jeron Matson (KW) Dec. Logan Thorsten (FOL) 3-1

138 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Dec. Bray Olson (KW) 4-0

145 Michael Rothfork (FOL) Maj. Dec. Tyler Craig (KW) 8-0

152 Seth Brossard (KW) Tech. Fall Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) No Time Given

160 Nathan Bauer (KW) Dec. Mark Dierkes (FOL) 4-0

170 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Fall Logan Meyers (KW) 1:34

182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Carter Quam (KW) Fall Levi Henry (FOL) 1:50

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Dec. Owen Hilke (KW) 6-0

285 Jesse Jackson (KW) Fall Elon Johnson (FOL) 2:45

Becker “Bulldogs” Quadrangular

Becker 56 Monticello 18

106 Quinn McCalla (MONT) Dec. Ethan Duncombe (BEC) 10-3

113 Kaden Rish (BEC) Fall Marcus Guertin (MONT) 2:57

120 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

126 Nelson Anderson (MONT) Dec. Mason Doucette (BEC) 11-4

132 Jake Nelson (BEC) Fall Alex Fearing (MONT) 1:29

138 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

145 Kevin Andres (BEC) Maj. Dec. Alec Smieja (MONT) 16-2

152 Logan Jurek (BEC) Won by Forfeit

160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Alex Hansen (MONT) 2:42

170 Caden Dewall (BEC) Maj. Dec. Jayshaun Hinz (MONT) 15-4

182 John Humphreys (MONT) Won by Forfeit

195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Won by Forfeit

220 Jesse Midas (MONT) Won by Forfeit

285 Brayden Weber (BEC) Fall Nathan Meyer (MONT) 2:25

Becker 57 Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 18

106 Kaden Rish (BEC) Won by Forfeit

113 Will Fix (PC/HF) Won by Forfeit

120 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Dec. Cory Basta (PC/HF) 12-10

126 Mason Doucette (BEC) Dec. Gavin Rockstroh (PC/HF) 8-7

132 Jake Nelson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

138 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Timmy Johnson (PC/HF) 2:47

145 Kevin Andres (BEC) Fall Jacob Lindahl (PC/HF) 3:41

152 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Luke Knudson (PC/HF) 1:23

160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Won by Forfeit

170 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Kenny Vo (PC/HF) :43

182 JJ Preston (PC/HF) Won by Forfeit

195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Dec. Luke Kemen (PC/HF) 4-3

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Fall Justin Matson (PC/HF) 3:20

285 Robert Decker (PC/HF) Fall Kolbe Braun (BEC) 1:01

Becker 73 St. Agnes 0

106 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Won by Forfeit

113 Kaden Rish (BEC) Dec. Johnny Cummings (STA)) 11-7

120 Ethan Anderson, Ethan (BEC) Fall Saw Thaw (STA) 1:18

126 Mason Doucette (BEC) Won by Forfeit

132 Jake Nelson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

138 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

145 Kevin Andres (BEC) Fall Matthew Jurek (STA) 2:43

152 Logan Jurek (BEC) Maj. Dec. Tommy Jackson (STA) 13-5

160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Gabe Scott (STA) 2:34

170 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Elie Doby III (STA) 2:40

195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Won by Forfeit

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Fall Patrick Wanschura (STA) :27

285 Kolbe Braun (BEC) Won by Forfeit

CURRENT STATE RATINGS

FOLEY FALCONS No. 6AA

Connor Thorsten No. 6 #160

Mark Dierkes No. 10 #145

Hunter Gorecki No. 9 # 195

Dylan Enriquez Sartell/St. Stephen No. 10 # 106

Jackson Penk Sartell/St. Stephen No. 4 # 132

Nick Pelach Sartell/St. Stephen No.3 #138

Cole Fibranz Sartell/St. Stephen No. 2 #220

Isiah Green. St. Cloud Tech No. 5 #220

Jared Spohn Sauk Rapids/Rice No. 7 #120

Gabe Zierden Albany No. 2 #195

Lukas Paulson Becker No. 10 #138

Taylor Ludwig Eden Valley-Watkins No. 10 #132

Zach Holtz Kimball Area No. 8 #152

Jackson Held Royalton/Upsala No. 3 #170

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tuesday December 4 th

FOLEY “Falcons” Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning, Big Lake Hornets, Foley Falcons

LITTLE FALLS “Flyers” Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Little Falls Flyers, Rocori Spartans

Thursday December 6 th

WILLMAR “Cardinals” Double Dual

Teams: Willmar Cardinals, Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers

St. Cloud Tech vs. Willmar 6:00

Sauk Rapids/Rice vs. Willmar 7:30

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY “Falcons Triangular (5:00)

Kimball Area Cubs vs. ACGC Falcons (5:00)

BOLD Warriors vs Kimball Area Cubs (6:30)

BOLD Warriors vs. ACGC Falcons (8:00)

Friday December 7

WILLMAR “Cardinal” Invitational (4:00)

Teams: Benson Braves, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Quad County Cobras, Willmar Cardinals

BIG LAKE “Hornets” Invitational: (4:00)

Teams: Pine City/Hinckley Dragons, Monticello Magic, Holdingford Huskers, Albany Huskies, Zimmerman Thunder, New London-Spicer Wildcats, Rush City/Braham Tigers, North Branch Vikings, Sartell Sabres, Big Lake Hornets

PAYNESVILLE “Bulldog” Quadrangular (5:00)

Teams: Kimball Area Cubs, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars, Paynesville Bulldogs

Friday December 7th/Saturday December 8 th

Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational (4:30) (10:30)

Teams: Bemidji Lumberjacks, Chisago Lakes Wildcats, Cloquet Lumberjacks, Foley Falcons, Frazee, Grand Rapids Thunder Hawks, Little Falls Flyers, Moorhead Spuds, Mound Westonka White Hawks, Pierz Pioneers, Staples Motley Cardinals, White Bear Lake Area Bears, Brainerd Warriors

Saturday December 8 th

DELANO “Tigers” Invitational (10:00)

Teams: Apple Valley Eagles, Becker Bulldogs, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Blaine Bengals, Dassel-Cokato Chargers, Mound Westonka, Park Center Pirates, Rogers Royals, Saint Thomas Academy Cadets, St. Croix Lutheran Crusaders, St. Peter Saints, Watertown-Mayer Royals, Delano Tigers

CHASKA-CHANHASSEN “Storm Hawks” Invitational (9:00)

Teams: Buffalo Bison, Burnsville Blaze, East Ridge Raptors, Eden Prairie Eagles, Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers, Hopkins Royals, Lakeville North Panthers, Mankato West Scarlets, Maple Grove Crimson, Washburn Millers, Minnetonka Skippers, Osseo Orioles, Owatonna Huskies, Sauk RapidsRice Storm, Wayzata Trojans

ANDOVER “Huskies” Invitational (10:00)

Teams: Princeton Tigers, Chippewa Falls, Centennial Cougars, Minneapolis South Tigers, Minneapolis North Polars, Orono Spartans, Fridley Tigers, Mille Lacs Raiders, Royalton/Upsala Royals, Kasson-Mantorville Comets and Andover Huskies

