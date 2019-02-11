Weekly Wrestling Roundup- February 11th

WEEKLY WRESTLING ROUNDUP

Rob Mehrwerth

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Upsala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

UPCOMING EVENTS

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated two rivals this week; they defeated the Granite Ridge Conference foes Little Falls Flyers 51-21. On Saturday afternoon they had a make up match with the Section 2AA Lean and Mean Watertown-Mayer Royals. They defeated the Royals 40-19, as the Falcons won 10 for 14 matches. Levi Jacobson @ 106 (27-2), Ethan Oswald @ 120 (23-16), Logan Thorsten @ 126 (24-15), Michael Rothfork @ 145 (8-5) Mark Dierkes @ 152 (35-3), Max Lefebvre @ 170 (31-8), Hunter Gorecki @ 195 (18-12), Carter Svihla @ 220 (27-11) and Elijah Novak @ 285 (17-6).

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had a pair of big wins this week, they defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Milaca Wolves 51-21. In a make up match at 11:00 AM Saturday morning, they defeated Section 6AA rivals the Big Lake Hornets 50-18. This win should assure the Bulldogs the No. 2 Seed in the Section 6AA Dual Tournament. The Bulldogs won 10 of 14 matches versus the Hornets; Ethan Anderson @113 (29-6), Jake Nelson @ 126 (34-3), Lucas Paulson @ 132 (32-5), Caden Dewall @ 160 (29-1), Nick Goth @ 195 (21-16), Brayden Webber @ 220 (31-4), Logan Jurek @ 145 (29-5) and Kylen Rish @ 152 (20-10).

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres didn’t have any events this past week, because of the weather.

They will be led by: Cole Fibranz @ 220 (34-1), Jackson Penk @ 132 (33-2), Nick Pelach @ 138 (32-3), Dylan Enriquez @ 106 (31-4), Sam Fernholz @ 145 (28-10), Andy Heckman @ 113 (21-8), Jack Engle @ 182 (17-7) and Ashton Lipinski @ 126 (16-14) into their Section 8AAA Dual and Individual Tournaments.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm was snowed out this week too, no events.

The Storm will be led by: Jared Spohn @ 120 (30-3), Jacob Ackerman @ 152 (29-9), Andrew Wollak @ 132 (23-11), Marcus Santillana @ 170 (24-14), Benjamin Gilbertson @ 138 (23-14), Dante Haywood @ 113 (22-13), Cole Ackerman @ 145 (22-14), Hunter Farnick @ 285 (17-15) and Sawyer Simmons @ 120 (15-13) into their Section 8AAA Dual and Individual Tournaments.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had one big event his week, they defeated their rivals the Section 8AA Lean and Mean Pierz Pioneers. The Royals won eight matches; Sam Costanzo @ 106 (22-4), Will Gorecki @ 113 (21-14), Jacob Leibold @ 132 (28-9), Gabe Gorecki @ 145 (23-13), Damian Theison @ 152 (10-5), Aiden Olson @ 160 (15-17), Gage Louden @ 182 (20-19) and Jackson Held @ 170 (34-2).

TECH TIGERS COOP

The Tigers were snowed out this week, no events. The Tigers Coop will be led by Taylor Hugg @ 170 (31-5, Logan Hanson @ 182 (23-9), Jaxon Kenning @ 106 (22-9), Tyler Zachman @ 145 (21-14), Carlos Agee @ 285 (20-12) and Jack Latterall @ 152 (15-18) into the Section 8AAA Dual and Individual tournaments.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies had one big event this week the Purple Pride Invitational, they had a very good team performance. The Huskies earned 153 points with all fourteen placing. Gabe Zierden @ 195 (39-4), Dustin Schmitt @ 120 (29-12) and William Mergen @ 132 (18-13) all won championships. Riley Rakotz @ 182 (24-13), Tate Hoffarth @ 138 (14-18) and Hunter Tate @ 145 all earned second place. Peyton Linn @ 170 (23-16), Joseph Schmitt @ 113, Carter Holthaus @ 106 and Logan Harren @ 152 all earned third place. Declan Crumley @ 126 and Andrew Huckenpohler @ 160 both earned fourth place and Devin Hansen @ 106 earned fifth place. The were defeated by Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mora Mustangs 39-25.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs were snowed this week too, no events.

The Cubs will be led by; Carter Holtz @ 195 (30-5) Ashton Hanan @ 160 (24-8) Zach Holtz @ 152 (6-0), Lucas Jurek @ 113 (16-11), Cody Leither @ 132 (15-9), Alex Nelson @ 126 (18-12), Brett Schiefelbein @ 120 (10-9), Jimmy Wicker @ 285 (11-2), Evan Nienaber @ 160 (11-8) and Nicholas Bowen @ 182 (13-14) should led the Cubs in their Section 4A Dual and Individual tournaments.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans hosted their quadrangular this week; they defeated Section 5A Osakis 47-9. They were defeated by the Section 4A rivals the Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 37-36 on criteria. They were defeated by AA Lean and Mean the Pierz Pioneers 51-16. Brock Humbert went 3-0, Gavin Winter, Austin Moscho and Ben Primus all went 2-1 at the quad.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles went 2-1 at the Rocori Spartans quadrangular, where they defeated the Section Rocori Spartans 8AAA 37-36 on criteria and the Section 5A Osakis Silverstreaks 55-16. They were defeated by AA Lean and Mean, Central Minnesota Conference rivals, the Pierz Pioneers 51-15. Gavin Caron, Trevyn Ludwig and Zach Nislter all went 3-0, Gavin Mathies, Taylor Ludwig and Carter Mathies all went 2-1 at the Spartan Quad.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers were also snowed out this week.

The Huskers will be led by: Alex Lange @ 170 (38-5), James Welle @ 152 (25-7), Drew Lange @ 106 (25-18), Blake Sigler @ 145 (22-19), Sam Harren @ 195 (19-11), Maxwell Secord @ 182 (19-17) and Michael Miller @ 138 (14-9) in to the Section 7A Dual and Individual tournaments.

FOLEY 51 LITTLE FALLS 21

(Granite Ridge Conference Dual)

106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Dec. Austin Litke (LF) 7-2

113 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Fall Bryce Udy (LF) 1:36

120 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Calvin Sherwood (LF) 1:38

126 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Won by Forfeit

132 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Kole Kern (LF) 3-0

138 Simon Pantzke (LF) Fall Joey Thorsten (FOL) :38

145 Noah Keller (FOL) Dec. Nathaniel Kludt (LF) 8-7

152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Gabe Nagel (LF) Fall Andy Knutson (FOL) :38

170 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Fall Jacob Usher (LF) 2:24

182 Grant Litke (LF) Fall Max Henne (FOL) 1:07

195 Sam Nagel (LF) Dec. Hunter Gorecki (FOL) 5-2

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Luke Venske (LF) 6:26 OT

FOLEY 40 WATERTOWN-MAYER 19

106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Maj. Dec. Tanner Hilton (WTM) 12-3

113 Austin Gabbert (WTM) Tech. Fall Cole Rudnitski (FOL)

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Won by Forfeit

126 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Jackson Meyer (WTM) 8-4

132 Hunter Stein (WTM) Dec. Joey Thorsten (MTWM) 7-4

138 Carter Entinger (WTM) Tech. Fall Michael Moulzolf (FOL)

145 Michael Rothfork (FOL) Tanner Burmeister (WTM) 7-2

152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Dec. Will Elskamp (WTM) 5-4

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Tech. Fall Jackson Drahos (WTM)

170 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Maj. Dec. Ashton Condon (WTM) 15-5

182 Alex Pearce (WTM) Fall Max Henne (FOL)

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Dec. Tommy Stoldt (WTM) 4-3

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Dec. Dylan Matter (WTM) 8-2

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

(Section 6AA Dual)

BECKER 50 BIG LAKE 18

106 Christian Noble (BL) Fall Kaden Rish (BEC) 1:37

113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Dec. Jayden McLearen (BL) 6-4

120 Rocco Visci (BL) Mason Doucette (BEC) 13-8

126 Jake Nelson (BEC) Dec. Cade Sixberry (BL) 4-3

132 Dillon Browen (BL) Fall Adam Jurek (BEC) 5:23

138 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Maj. Dec. Nick Merten (BL) 13-4

145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Lance Christensen (BL) 1:59

152 Kylen Rish (BEC) Maj. Dec. Tyler Dehmer (BL) 21-11

160 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Ryan Helgoe (BL) 5:30

170 Charlie Gellerman (BL) Dec. Reid Kraus (BEC) 9-3

182 Lincoln Carlson (BEC) Fall Alex Hanrahan (BL) 2:38

195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Fall Wyatt Christian (BL) 1:59

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Lakken Braun (BEC) Won by Forfeit

BECKER 51 MILACA-FAITH CHRISTIAN 21

(Granite Ridge Conference Dual)

106 Jack Schoenborn (MFC) Dec. Ethan Duncombe (BEC) 9-5

113 Gibson Kragt (MFC) Fall Dylan Riedinger (BEC) 2:21

120 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Jack Nord (MFC) 3:12

126 Mason Doucette (BEC) Won by Forfeit

132 Jake Nelson (BEC) Fall Leyton Black (MFC) 2:34

138 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall William Danilyuk (MFC) 3:52

145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Owen Vanderplaats (MFC) :45

152 Bryce Salgren (MFC) Dec. Kylen Rish (BEC) 9-7 OT

160 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Austin Mollet (MFC) 4:25

170 Ian Hanson (MFC) Dec. Reid Kraus (BEC) 10-7

182 Lincoln Carlson (BEC) Fall Ben Hanson (MFC) 3:15

195 Nicolas Goth (BEC) Fall Logan Ash (MFC) 3:51

220 Brayden Webber (BEC) Dec. Bodee Zens (MIL) 3-2

285 Brody Ash (MFC) Fall Lakken Braun (BEC) 3:30

Royalton-Upsala 39 Pierz 31

106 Sam Costanzo (R/U) Fall Blake Brutger (PIE) 1:43

113 Will Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Trevor Radunz (PIE) 3-2 OT

120 Brandon Funk (PIE) Maj. Dec. Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 10-2

126 Jake Andres (PIE) Fall Brock Costanzo (R/U) :51

132 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Cale Becker (PIE) 2:35

138 Ross Boser (PIE) Fall Nathan Kolbo (R/U) 1:54

145 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Riley Hoskins (PIE) 8-5

152 Damion Theisen (R/U) Won by Forfeit

160 Aidan Olson (R/U) Won by Forfeit

170 Jackson Held (R/U) Dec. Reese Kapsner (PIE) 12-6

182 Gage Louden (R/U) Fall Brandon Schlegel (PIE) 4:51

195 Carson Huls (PIE) Fall Matthew Kasella (R/U) 3:49

220 Jacob Gotvald (PIE) Dec. Aaron Block (R/U) 6-2

285 Austin Dickmann (PIE) Fall Mason Novitzki (R/U) :45

Mora 39 Albany 25

(Granite Ridge Conference Dual)

106 Avery Nelson (MOR) Dec. Carson Holthaus (ALB) 3-2

113 Brock Folkema (MOR) Dec. Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 4-0

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Dec. Connor Gmahl (MOR) 4-2

126 Tucker Hass (MOR) Dec. Connor Winkels (ALB) 10-5

132 Ryan Nosbush (MOR) Dec. William Mergen (ALB) 11-4

138 Parker Voss (MOR) Fall Petyon Krumrei (ALB) 2:53

145 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fal Tommy Nosbush (MOR) 3:40

152 Jon Smith (MOR) Fall Logan Harren (ALB) 1:38

160 Austin Voss (MOR) Fall Andrew Huckenpohler (ALB) 2:20

170 Danny Schroeder (MOR) Fall Thomas Blattner (ALB) 2:21

182 Dom Adams (MOR) Dec. Peyton Linn (ALB) 7-2

195 Riley Rakotz (ALB) Fall Jake Nowling (MOR) 3:51

220 Gabe Zierden (ALB) Fall Collin McCarthy (MOR) 2:09

285 Wyatt Mergen (ALB) Maj. Dec. Tanner Grangruth (MOR) 14-5

ROCORI SPARTANS QUADRANGULAR

Pierz 51 Rocori 16

106 Blake Brutger (PIE) Maj. Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 12-0

113 Evan Moscho (ROC) Maj. Dec. Trevor Radnunz (PIE) 10-2

120 Carter Thelen (ROC) Fall Brandon Funk (PIE) 5:33

126 Cale Becker (PIE) Maj. Dec. Evan Moscho (ROC) 10-1

132 Jake Andres (PIE) Maj. Dec. Austin Moscho (ROC) 8-0

138 Ross Boser (PIE) Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 1-0

145 Riley Hoskins (PIE) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) :43

152 Brandon Tomala (PIE) Won by Forfeit

160 Reese Kapsner (PIE) Won by Forfeit

170 Brock Humbert (ROC) Fall Brandon Schlegel (PIE) 3:08

182 Double Forfeit

195 Carson Huls (PIE) Fall Ben Primus (ROC) 3:23

220 Jacob Gotvald (PIE) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Dickmann (Pierz) Fall Nate Evens (ROC) 3:19

Eden Valley-Watkins 37 Rocori 36 (Criteria 7-6 Matches)

106 Gavin Winter (ROC) Fall Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 1:29

113 Gavin Caron (EVW) Won by Forfeit

120 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Dec. Carter Thelen (ROC) 10-6

126 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Fall Evan Moscho (ROC) :54

132 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Conner Lincoln (EVW) 2:27

138 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 3:27

145 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Ryan Kunz (ROC) :55

152 Zach Nistler (EVW) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) 1:11

160 Carter Mathies (EVW) Dec. Grady Minnerath (ROC) 7-6

170 Brock Humbert (ROC) Fall Armando Walker (EVW) :53

182 Ben Primus (ROC) Won by Forfeit

195 Double Forfeit

220 Nate Evens (ROC) Fall Austin Schlangen (EVW) 5:25

285 Brandon Altenburg (EVW) Won by Forfeit

Eden Valley-Watkins 55 Osakis 15

106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Maj. Dec. Logan Grove (OSK) 14-6

113 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Gavin Cimura (OSK) :32

120 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Won by Forfeit

126 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Fall Kale Drewlow (OSK) 5:36

132 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Dec. Carsten Jacobson (OSK) 11-7

138 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Tyson Hagedon (OSK) :4

145 Nick Stetzel (EVW) Fall Alejandro Ramirez (OSK) :55

152 Zach Nistler (EVW) Won by Forfeit

160 Carter Mathies (EVW) Fall Hunter Harlow (OSK) 3:13

170 Triston Stoetzie (OSK) Fall Armando Walker (EVW) 2:21

182 Nathan Bjerk (OSK) Won by Forfeit

195 Double Forfeit

220 Dominic Strom (OSK) Maj. Dec. Austin Schlangen (EVW) 10-2

285 Brandon Altenburg (EVW) Won by Forfeit

Pierz 51 Eden Valley-Watkins 15

106 Trevor Radunz (PIE) Fall Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 3:02

113 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Blake Brüter (PIE) 3:04

120 Brandon Funk (PIE) Maj. Dec. Gavin Mathies (EVW) 10-0

126 Jake Andres (PIE) Tech. Fall Taylor Ludwig (EVW)

132 Ross Boser (PIE) Dec. Sam Nistler (EVW) 1-0

138 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Frank Tomberlin (PIE) 4:30

145 Zach Nislter (EVW0Dec. Riley Hoskins (PIE) 9-5

152 Brandon Tomala (PIE) Tech. Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW)

160 Reese Kapsner (PIE) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 1:29

170 Brandon Schlegel (PIE) Maj. Dec. Armando Walker (EVW) 10-0

182 Double Forfeit

195 John Doe (PIE) Won by Forfeit

220 Carson Huls (PIE) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Dickman (PIE) Fall Austin Schlangen (EVW) 3:45

Rocori 47 Osakis 9

106 Gavin Winter (ROC) Tech. Fall Logan Grove (OSK)

113 Double Forfeit

120 Carter Thelen (ROC) Won by Forfeit

126 Evan Moscho (ROC) Maj. Dec. Kale Drevlow (OSK) 11-2

132 Austin Moscho (ROC) Maj. Dec. Carsten Jacobson (OSK) 17-3

138 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Maj. Dec. Tyson Hagedon (OSK) 8-0

145 Ryan Kunz (ROC) Won by Forfeit

152 Hunter Harlow (OSK) Dec. Ben Hansen (ROC) 14-12

160 Ryan Rose (ROC) Won by Forfeit

170 Brock Humbert (ROC) Fall Triston Stoetzel (OSK) 1:26

182 Ben Primus (ROC) Fall Nathan Bjerk (OSK) 1:35

195 Double Forfeit

220 Dominic Strom (OSK) Dec. Nate Evens (ROC) 5-3

285 Double Forfeit

CURRENT RATINGS

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES Class AAA Lean and Mean

Dylan Enriquez, SSS #106 No. 9AAA

Jackson Penk, SSS #132 No. 6AAA

Nick Pelach, SSS #138 No. 5AAA

Cole Fibranz, SSS #220 No. 2AAA

Jared Spohn, Sauk Rapids-Rice #120 No. 5AAA

Taylor Hugg, St. Cloud Tech Tigers Coop #170 No. 10AAA

FOLEY FALCONS Class AA No. 7AA

Levi Jacobson, Foley #106 No. 4AA

Mark Dierkes, Foley #145 No. 8AA

Connor Thorsten, Foley #152 No. 8AA

BECKER BULLDOGS Class AA Lean and Mean

Lukas Paulson, Becker #138 No. 9AA

Gabe Zierden, Albany #195 No. 4AA

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS Class A Lean and Mean

Jackson Held, R/U #160 No. 3A

Sam Costanzo, R/U #106 No. 7A

Jacob Leibold, R/U #132 No. 8A

Zach Holtz, Kimball Area Cubs #152 No. 6A

Carter Holtz, Kimball Area Cubs #195 No. 6

Alex Lange, Holdingford Huskers #170 No. 8A

Taylor Ludwig, Eden Valley-Watkins #126 No. 10A

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Make up; Wednesday February 13 th

Alexandria Cardinals @ Sartell St. Stephen Sabres (6:15 JV/7:00 Varsity)