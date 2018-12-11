WEEKLY WRESTLING ROUNDUP

1390GRANITECITYSPORTS.COM WEEKLY WRESTLING REPORT

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all eleven teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres had an awesome performance, with twelve place winners including five championships to win the Big Lake “Hornet” tournament championship of the eleven team field of teams. They topped the host Big Lake by twenty eight points, the Sabres earned 215.5 points. Cole Fribranz @ 220 (6-0), Jackson Penk @ 132 (6-0), Andy Heckman @ 113 (6-0), Nick Pelach @ 138 (5-0) and Dylan Enriquez @ 106 (5-0) all earned championships. Sam Fernholz @ 145 (5-1) and Tim Stephens @ 126 (3-2) both earned second place and Jack Engle @ 182 (4-2) earned third place. Cody Neitzke @ 195 (3-3) earned fourth place, Theron Dohm @ 170 (2-2) and Avery Kouba @ 152 (4-3) both earned fifth place and Alex Moritz @ 160 took sixth place.

CLOUD TECH TIGERS

The Tigers had a very good team performance with all fourteen earning places, to earn second place with 141.5 points at the Willmar “Cardinal Classic” Invitational. The Tigers had six wrestlers earn second place; Jaxon Kenning @ 106 (7-3), Drew Kiffmeyer @ 195 (5-3), Taylor Hugg @ 170 (7-2), Carlos Agre @ 285 (5-3), Aiden Orth @ 132 and Mason Thompson @ 138. Tyler Zachman @ 145 (5-4), Nick Hamak @ 113 and Jack Latterell @ 152 all earned third place. Trey Toenjes @ 120 earned fourth place, Logan Hanson @ 182, Jordan Fretty @ 126 and Cody Brott @ 132 all earned fifth place and Jackson Poetz @ 160 took sixth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned fourth place with 151.5 points and thirteen place winners at the Big Lake “Hornet” Invitational. The Huskies were led by one championship by Gabe. Zierden @ 195 (7-1) and three second places by: Will Mergen @ 138 (5-2), Riley Rakotz @ 182 (4-3) and Wyatt Mergen @ 285 (4-4). Peyton Linn @ 170 (6-3) earned third place and Connor Winkels @ 126 (5-4) earned fourth place. Dustin Schmitt @ 120 (7-2) earned fifth place and they took six sixth places by: Devin Hansen @ 106, Carson Holthaus @ 113, Peyton Krumrie @ 132, Tate Hoffarth @ 145, Hunter Tate @ 152 and Carter Fish @ 220.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons had a good tournament performance with 149 points at the fourteen team field of teams of the Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational. The young Falcons had ten place winners, including one championship by: Levi Jacobson @ 113 (7-0) and Isaiah Fitch @ 138 (7-2) earned second place. Mark Dierkes @ 152 (9-2), Conner Thorsten @ 160 (10-1) and Carter Svihla @ 220 (7-3) all earned third place. Alex Jennison @ 106 (5-2) earned fourth place, Max Lefebvre @ 170 (8-3), Logan Thorsten @ 132 (7-4) and Sutherlin Schmit @ 145 (4-1) all earned fifth place and Ethan Oswald @ 120 (8-3) took sixth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned seventh place with 119.5 points and nine place winners at the Delano “Tigers” Invitational. This was a very tough field of eleven teams, the Bulldogs won one championship by: Jake Nelson @ 132 (6-0) and two second places by: Logan Jurek @ 152 (5-1) and Brayden Weber @ 220 (5-1). Lukas Paulson @ 138 (5-2) and Kylen Rish @ 160 (5-2) both earned fourth place. The Bulldogs earned a trio of fifth places by: Ethan Anderson @ 120 (5-2), Kevin Andres @ 145 (5-2) and Nick Goth @ 195 (5-2) and Adam Jurek @ 138 took sixth place.

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned fourth place with 112.5 points and seven place winners, led by a pair of championships by: Sam Costanzo @ 106 (2-1) and Jackson Held @ 170 (3-0). Wyatt Lahr @ 132 (5-2) and Will Gorecki @ 133 (4-3) both earned third place. Gabe Gorecki @ 145 (4-3) earned fifth place and Gage Louden @ 195 (4-3) and Mason Novitzki @ 285 (3-3) both took sixth place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs had a busy week with five duals in two evenings, they went 2-3. They defeated Section 3A foe BOLD 56-18 and they dropped a dual to Section 4A rivals and No. 4A ranked Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 50-21. Mitchel Loehrer, Michael Donnay and Carter Holtz all went 2-0 at the ACGC triangular. The Cubs went 1-2 at the Paynesville “Bulldog” quadrangular with a 36-36 criteria win over the Bulldogs, with Jimmy Wicker’s fall at 285 with just a few second left. They dropped duals to No. 10A Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 52-30 and to AA Lean and Mean Litchfield 45-21. Ashton Hanan and Carter Holtz went 3-0, Evan Nienaber, Michael Donnay, Nick Bowen and Jimmy Wicker all went 2-1.

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

The Storm split their duals at the Willmar triangular, they defeated Section 8AAA and Central Lakes Conference rivals St. Cloud Tech 43-35. They dropped one to the No. AAA ranked, Section and Conference rivals the Willmar Cardinals 49-18. The Storm earned sixth place with 90 points Chanhassen Invite. They were led by a championship by Jared Spohn @ 126 (7-1). Special note Jared won his 100th career match with his championship performance. Jacob Ackerman @ 160 (7-2) earned second place and Ben Gilbertson @ 138 earned fourth place. They earned a trio of fifth places by: Andrew Wollak @ 132 (4-2), Cole Ackerman @ 145 (5-4) and Marcus Santillana @ 170.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans dropped a pair of duals at the Little Falls “Flyer” triangular. They dropped one to Section 8AAA rival Little Falls 48-16 and to their Section 6A rivals Albany 38-30. Gavin Winter and Austin Moscho both were 2-0 at the triangular.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles earned fourth place with 117 points and eleven place winners at the Willmar “Cardinal Classic” Invitational. Trevyn Ludwig @ 145 and Zach Nistler @ 152 both earned second place. Ethan Kay @ 220, Sam Nistler @ 138, Taylor Ludwig @ 132 and Teagan Ludwig @ 106 all earned third place. Petyon Thul @ 285, Rylan Schueller @160 and Gavin Mathies @ 126 all earned fourth place and Carter Mathies @ 170 and Conner Lincoln both took sixth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned eighth place with 57.5 points in a field of eleven teams. They had three place winners, including one championship that was earned by James Welle @ 152 (3-0), Alex Lange @ 170 (5-1) earned second place and Drew Lange @ 106 (5-4) earned fifth place.

FOLEY FALCONS TRIANGULAR

Foley 54 Big Lake 21

106 Christian Noble (BL) Fall Evan Miller (FOL) :50

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Dec. Jayden Mclearen (BL) 9-5

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Won by Forfeit

126 Cade Sixberry (BL) Fall Caden Ruhoff (FOL) 1:24

132 Rocco Visci (BL) Dec. Logan Thorsten (FOL) 3-2

138 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Fall Dillon Browen (BL) 3:43

145 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Dec. Lance Christensen (BL) 4-2

152 Tyler Dehmer (BL) Fall Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) 3:48

160 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Fall Ryan Helgoe (BL) 3:02

170 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Fall Alex Hanrahan (BL) 1:55

195 Levi Henry (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elon Johnson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

Foley 52 Annandale/Maple Lake 17

106 Zach Pribyl (ANML) Dec. Evan Miller (FOL) 7-1

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Carson Cooper (AN/ML) 1:41

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Fall Zayne Brown (AN/ML) 5:25

126 Jack Western (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. Evan Milejczak (FOL) 11-2

132 Logan Thorston (FOL) Won by Forfeit

138 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Won by Forfeit”

145 Noah Keller (FOL) Fall Riley Hall (AN/ML) 2:20

152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Connor Thosten (FOL) Maj. Dec. Logan Arnold (AN/ML) 12-4

170 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Dec. Adam Neumann (AN/ML) 2-1

182 Max Henne (FOL) Fall Nick Moe (AN/ML) :58

195 Linus Brown (AN/ML) Dec. Levi Henry (FOL) 11-7

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Dec. Kessler Kenning (AN/ML) 11-8

285 Cole Patch (AN/ML) Fall Eion Johnson (FOL) 2:30

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS TRIANGULAR

Little Falls 46 Albany 27

106 Austin Litke (LF) Maj. Dec. Devin Hansen (ALB) 12-3

113 Carson Holthaus (ALB) Dec. Bryce Udy (LF) 9-7

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Won by Forfeit

126 Connor Winkels (ALB) Dec. Calvin Sherwood (LF) 5-3

132 Kole Kern (LF) Fall Petyon Krumrei (ALB) 5:32

138 William Mergen (ALB) Fall Carter Sickles (LF) 2:26

145 Simon Pantzke (LF) Fall Tate Hoffarth (ALB) 2:43

152 Aiden St. Onge (LF) Fall Hunter Tate (ALB) 5:34

160 Justin Morris (LF) Fall Andrew Huckenpohler (ALB) 1:09

170 Gabe Nagel (LF) Fall Peyton Linn (ALB) 2:47

182 Grant Litke (LF) Fall Riley Rakotz (ALB) 2:32

195 Gabe Zierden (ALB) Fall VanRisseghem (LF) :52

220 Sam Nagel (LF) Fall Carter Fish (ALB) 1:51

285 Wyatt Mergen (ALB) Fall Luke Venske (LF) 7-3

220 Sam Nagel (LF) Fall Carter Fish (ALB) 1:51

285 Wyatt Mergen (ALB) Fall Luke Venske (LF) 7-3

Little Falls 48 ROCORI 16

113 Gavin Winter (ROC) Maj. Dec. Austin Litke (LF) 13-2

120 Bryce Udy (LF) Won by Forfeit

126 Calvin Sherwood (LF) Fall Carter Thelen (ROC) 2:38

132 Austin Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

138 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall Kole Kern (LF) 3:39

145 Simon Pantzke (LF) Won by Forfeit

152 Aiden St. Onge (LF) Fall Logan Winter (ROC) 3:09

160 Justin Morris (LF) Dec. Ryan Rose (ROC) 10-9

170 Gabe Nagel (LF) Won by Forfeit

182 Grant Litke (LF) Won by Forfeit

220 Sam Nagel (LF) Dec. Ben Primus (ROC) 10-3

285 Luke Venske (LF) Fall Nate Evens (ROC) 3:12

Albany 38 Rocori 30

113 Gavin Winter (ROC) Fall Carson Holthaus (ALB) :30

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Won by Forfeit

126 Carter Thelen ((ROC) Fall Cnnor Winkels (ALB) 1:55

132 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Peyton Krumrel (ALB) 3:20

138 William Mergen (ALB) Tech. Fall Luke Hemmesch (ROC)

145 Logan Winter (ROC) Fall Tate Hoffarth (ALB) 1:05

152 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) 1:16

160 Ryan Rose (ROC) Fall Andrew Huckenpoehler (ALB) 4:50

170 Peyton Linn (ALB) Fall Braden Wood (ROC) 1:19

182 Riley Rakotz (ALB) Fall Brock Humbert (ROC) 2:49

220 Gabe Zierden (ALB) Fall Ben Primus (ROC) :22

285 Wyatt Mergen (ALB) Dec. Nate Evans (ROC) 8-7

WILLMAR CARDINALS TRIANGULAR

Willmar 49 Sauk Rapids-Rice 18

106 Zander Pelton (SRR) Won by Forfeit

113 Braeden Erickson (WILL) Dec. Dante Haywood (SRR) 5-0

120 Caden Carlson (WILL) Maj. Dec. Sawyer Simmons (SRR) 14-0

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Fall Harley Anez (WILL)

132 Jack Roehl (WILL) Dec. Andrew Wollak (SRR) 2-0

138 Josh Miley (WILL) Dec. Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) 9-2

145 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Dec. Alex Backes (WILL) 5-3

152 Cael Carlson (WILL) Fall Bryce Warner (SRR) 2:25

160 Jacob Ackerman (SRR) Dec. Grant Deegan (WILL) 1-0

170 Ethan Roux (WILL) Fall Marcus Santillana (SRR) 2:34

182 Kaden Streed (WILL) Fall Joey Hoeschen (SRR) 2:41

195 Lincoln Shinn (WILL) Won by Forfeit

220 Andrew Reigstad (WILL) Fall Ben Konz (SRR) 4:45

285 Charlie Farhat (WILL) Fall Hunter Farnick (SRR) :26

Willmar (WILL) 54.0 Saint Cloud Tech (SCT) 12.0

106 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) over (WILL) (For.)

113 Braeden Erickson (WILL) Dec. Jaxon Kenning (SCT) 6-4

120 Caden Carlson (WILL) Fall Nick Hamak (SCT) 2:00

126 Harley Anez (WILL) Fall Jordan Fretty (SCT) :45

132 Jack Roehl (WILL) Fall Aiden Orth (SCT) :51

138 Josh Miley (WILL) Maj. Dec. Mason Thompson (SCT) 13-4

145 Alex Backes (WILL) Dec. Tyler Zachman (SCT) 9-5

152 Cael Carlson (WILL) Fall Jack Latterell (SCT) 2:29

160 Grant Deegan (WILL) Tech. Fall Jackson Poetz (SCT) 3:01

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Dec. Ethan Roux (WILL) 8-4

182 Kaden Streed (WILL) Dec. Logan Hanson (SCT) 5-1

195 Lincoln Shinn (WILL) Fall Drew Kiffmeyer (SCT) 2:17

220 Andrew Reigstad (WILL) Fall Tucker Hugg (SCT) 2:42

285 Isaiah Green (SCT) Dec. Charlie Farhat (WILL) 5-1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 43 St. Cloud Tech 35

106 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Fall Zander Peyton (SRR) 1:35

113 Dante Haywood (SRR) Fall Nick Haman (SCT) 5:09

120 Sawyer Simmons (SRR) Trey Toenjes (SCT) 1:12

126 Jared Spohn (SSR) Fall Jordan Fretty (SCT) 1:11

132 Andrew Wollak (SSR) Fall Aiden Orth (SCT) 3:32

138 Ben Gilbertson (SSR) Maj. Dec. Mason Thompson (SCT) 16-2

145 Tyler Zachman (SCT) Maj. Dec. Jacob Kruger (SRR) 16-2

152 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Dec. Jack Latterell (SCT) 7-4

160 Jacob Ackerman (SRR) Fall Jackson Poetz (SCT) :47

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Fall Matt Krupp (SRR) 3:46

182 Marcus Santillana (SRR) Fall Kaden Danford (SCT) 1:15

195 Logan Hanson (SCT) Fall Aden Rollins (SRR) :35

220 Drew Kiffmeyer (SCT) Fall Ben Konz (SRR) 1:31

285 Isaiah Green (SCT) Fall Hunter Farnick (SRR) 1:37

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY FALCONS TRIANGULAR

ACGC 50 Kimball Area 21

106 Cole Holien (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

113 Brady Holien (ACGC) Fall Chase Anderson (KIM) :27

120 Kelvin Ponce (ACGC) Dec. Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) 9-3

126 Ramzee Molinaro (ACGC) Dec. Lucas Jurek (KIM) 6-3

132 Hayden Straumann (ACGC) Fall Alex Nelson (KIM) 5:13

138 Logan Straumann (ACGC) Maj. Dec. Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) 13-0

145 Mitchel Loehrer (KIM) Fall Jake Mortensen (ACGC) 5:57

152 Skye Powers (ACGC) Maj. Dec. Evan Nienaber (KIM) 11-1

160 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Chase Arndt (ACGC) 1:47

170 Michael Donnay (KIM) Fall Brennen Arndt (ACGC) 1:55

182 Taylor Fester (ACGC) Fall Nicholas Bowen (KIM) 4:08

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Dec. Logan Sherwood (ACGC) 5-4

220 Jesse Cardenas (ACGC) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 4:33

285 Tanner Berghuis (KIM) Fall Jimmy Wicker (KIM) 4:38

Kimball Area 56 BOLD 18

106 Austin Kiecker (BOLD) Won by Forfeit

113 Chase Anderson (KIM) Maj. Dec. Rylan Gass (BOLD) 9-1

120 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Won by Forfeit

126 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Won by Forfeit

132 Alex Nelson (KIM) Fall Matthew Dooner (BOLD) 3:08

138 Jesse Manderscheid (BOLD) Dec. Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) 12-5

145 Mitchell Loehrer (KIM) Maj. Dec. Jordan Amberg (BOLD) 9-1

152 Evan Nienaber (KIM) Fall Blake Flann (BOLD) :33

160 Anthony Maher (BOLD) Dec. Ashton Hanan (KIM) 7-2

170 Michael Donnay (KIM) Won by Forfeit

182 Nicholas Bowen (KIM) Won by Forfeit

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Won by Forfeit

220 Tim Peppel (BOLD) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 1:00

285 Jimmy Wicker (KIM) Fall Brady Ridler (BOLD) :53

Paynesville “Bulldog” Quadrangular

LITCHFIELD 45 KIMBALL AREA 21

106 Andrew Joedeman (LIT) Won by Forfeit

113 Alex Joedeman (LIT) Fall Chase Anderson (KIM) 5:45

120 Devin Steinhaus (LIT) Dec. Ben Schiefelbein (KIM) 4-3

126 Aryan Payne (LIT) Dec. Lucas Jurek (KIM) 4-3

132 Eddie Simes (LIT) Dec. Alex Nelson (KIM) 8-3

138 Jerry Simes (LIT) Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) 1:15

145 Sergio Martinez (LIT) Fall Mitchel Loehrer (KIM) 3:59

152 Evan Nienaber (KIM) Dec. Kole Bartlett (LIT) 5-0

160 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Dec. Bryce Penk (LIT) 9-5

170 Logan Nelson (LIT) Fall Michael Donnay (KIM) 3:08

182 Nick Bowen (KIM) Dec. Crter Block (LIT) 7-5 OT

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Mason St. Pierre (LIT) 3:57

220 Ace Meyer (KIM) Fall Ben Almson (LIT) 3:55

285 Chase Liestman (LIT) Fall Jimmy Wicker (KIM) 2:21

BBE 52 KIMBALL AREA 30

106 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

113 Walker Bents (BBE) Fall Chase Anderson (KIM) 3:39

120 Blaine Fischer Tech. Fall Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) 5:52

126 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Lucas Jurek (KIM) 1:45

132 Canon Swanson (BBE) Fall Alex Nelson (KIM) 2:49

138 Tyler Jensen (BBE) Fall Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) :53

145 Taiton LInder (BBE) Fall Mitchel Loehrer (KIM) 4:24

152 Tyler Bents (BBE) Tech. Fall Evan Nienaber (KIM) 4:00

160 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Dylan T. Kampsen (BBE) 2:17

170 Michael Donnay (KIM) Fall Cooper Wold (BBE) 1:01

182 Nicholas Bowen (KIM) Fall Isaac Kampsen (BBE) 1:24

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Mark Jenniges (BBE) 5:36

220 Jeb Jones (BBE) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 3:31

285 Jimmy Wicker (KIM) Fall Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) :40

PAYNESVILLE 36 KIMBALL AREA 36

106 Caden Sankoh (PAY) Won by Forfeit

113 Chase Anderson (KIM) Dec. Josiah Utsch (PAY) 5-0

120 Duncan McNab (PAY) Fall Caden Guggisberg Berg (KIM) 3:43

126 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Fall Lucas Jurek (KIM) 3:38

132 Alex Nelson (KIM) Fall Dalton Lahr (PAY) :51

138 Shawn Rue (PAY) Fall Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) 1:45

145 Riley Messer (PAY) Dec. Mitchel Loehrer (KIM) 9-2

152 Evan Nienaber (KIM) Fall Mason Liestman (PAY) 3:56

160 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Dec. Weston Roberg (PAY) 3-2

170 Michael Donnay (KIM) Won by Forfeit

182 Shawn Pinske (PAY) Dec. Nick Bowen (KIM) 3-0

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) :50

220 Clint Schmitz (PAY) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 3:32

285 Jimmy Wicker (KIM) Fall Brandon Schlangen (PAY) 5:56

CURRENT RATINGS

Conner Thorsten #160 No. 9AA/Foley

Hunter Gorecki #195 No. 9AA/Foley

Cole Fibranz #220 No. 2AAA Sartell/St. Stephen

Jackson Penk #132 No. 4AAA Sartell/St. Stephen

Nick Pelach #138 No. 3AAA Sartell/St. Stephen

Isaiah Green #220 No. 5AAA St. Cloud Tech

Jared Spohn #120 No. 7AAA Sauk Rapids/Rice

Gabe Zierden #195 No. 2AA Albany

Lukas Paulson #138 No. 10AA Becker

Jackson Held #170 No. 3A Royalton/Upsala

Zach Holtz #152 No. 7A Kimball Area

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Thursday December 13th

Bemidji “Lumberjack” Triangular Sartell/St. Stephen vs. Bemidji (5:00)

Sartell/St. Stephen vs. Grand Rapids (6:30)

Albany Triangular Albany Huskies vs. Becker Bulldogs (5:00) Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm vs. Becker Bulldogs (6:30) Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm vs. Albany Huskies (8:00)

Rocori Spartans vs. St. Cloud Tech Tigers (6:15) @ St. Cloud Apollo

Friday December 14

Foley Falcons @ Milaca Wolves (6:00)

Saturday December 15th

Dassel Cokato “Charger” Duals (10:00)

Teams: Albany Hornets, Big Lake Hornet, Delano Tigers , Elk River Elks, Foley Falcons, Marshall Tigers, Pipestone Arrows and Dassel-Cokato