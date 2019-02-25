Weekly Wrestling Report- February 25th

Roger Mischke

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

We will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all eleven teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

Follow all the State Tournament action on the www.theguillotine.com go to High School tab and Tournament Time. All Duals meet and Individual results will be reported on the Track Wrestling link.

F OLEY FALCONS

The Falcons had a good team performance with all fourteen earning a place on the awards stand at the Section 6AA Individual tournament. Connor Thorsten @ 152 (40-3) won their lone championship and Mark Dierkes @ 145 (38-5) and Logan Thorsten @ 126 (30-16) both earned second place and their tickets to the state tournament. Max Lefebvre @ 170 (34-11), Elijah Novak @ 285 (24-7) and Michael Rothfork @ 138 (11-7) all earned third place. Carter Svihla @ 220 (30-15), Hunter Gorecki @ 195 (19-15), Max Henne @ 182 (12-20), Evan Milejczak @ 113 (18-17) and Caden Ruhoff @ 120 (7-12) all earned fourth place. Alex Vait @ 132 (9-6) earned fifth place and Andrew Knutson @ 160 (4-8) and Evan Miller @ 106 (3-5) both took sixth place.

B ECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had a good team performance with twelve place winners and four state qualifiers at the Section 6AA Individual Tournament. Jake Nelson @ 126 (39-3), Lukas Paulson @ 132 (36-6) and Ethan Anderson @ 113 (34-6) all earned section championships and Brayden Weber @ 220 (36-5) earned second place and their ticket to the state tournament. Caden Dewall @ 160 (34-3), Logan Jurek @ 145 (34-8, Kylen Rish @ 152 (34-12) and Mason Doucette @ 120 (17-21) all earned third place. Lincoln Carlson @ 182 (8-12) earned fifth place, Adam Jurek @ 138 (6-9) earned sixth place and Ethan Duncombe @ 106 (6-9) took eighth place. Special Note: Matt Aho Head Coach and Jeff Zimmer Asst. Coach were voted by their Section Coaches as the coaches of the 2018-2019 season.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres earned nine medals at the Section 8AAA Individual tournament, including two state qualifiers. Cole Fibranz @ 220 (39-1) and Jackson Penk @ 132 (39-2) both earned championships and their ticket to the state tournament. Dylan Enriquez @ 106 (37-5) earned third place, Andy Heckman @ 113 (25-11), Sam Fernholz @ 145 (33-12) and Ashton Lipinski @ 126 (18-18) all earned fourth place. Jack Engle @ 182 (21-11) and Austin Frauenholtz @ 160 (8-16 both earned fifth place and Matthew Lindstrom @ 195 (11-22) earned sixth place. Special Note: Cole Fibranz earned his 150 th Career Win.

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had a very good tournament performance with thirteen earning a place at the Section 7A Individual Tournament. The Royals had five punch their ticket to the state tournament, including two championships by: Jackson Held @ 160 (38-3) and Damion Theisen @ 152 (18-6) and Mason Novitzki @ 285 (27-17), Matthew Kasella @ 195 (14-7) and Wyatt Lahr @ 126 (25-15) all earned second place medals. Jacob Leibold @ 132 (33-12) and Gage Louden @ 182 (26-21) both earned third place. Gabe Gorecki @ 145 (26-17), Will Gorecki @ 113 (26-16), Brady Conrad @ 138 (9-7) and Hunter Novitzki @ 120 (9-19) all earned fourth place. Aiden Olson @ 170 (17-19) earned fifth place and Bryce Binek @ 106 (2-9) took eighth place. Special Note: Jackson Held Won his 150 th Career Match.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm had ten place winners at the Section 8AAA Individual tournament, with one punching their ticket to the state tournament. Jared Spohn @ 120 (34-3) earned their lone championship and his ticket to the state tournament. Jacob Ackerman @ 160 (32-11), Dante Haywood @ 113 (21-15) and Hunter Farnick @ 285 (19-17) all earned third place. Andrew Wollak @ 132 (25-14) and Ben Konz @ 220 (9-19) both earned fifth place, Ben Gilbertson @ 138 (25-17) and Marcus Santillana @ 170 (26-17) both earned sixth place and Joey Hoeschen @ 182 (17-20) and Aden Rollins @ 195 (4-14) both took eighth place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs had an awesome tournament performance with thirteen place winners at the Section 4A Individual tournament. They had five that punched their ticket to the state tournament, this includes three freshman and two sophomores. The brothers Zach Holtz @ 152 (12-0) and Carter Holtz @ 195 (33-6) and Ashton Hanan @ 160 (26-8) all earned section championships. Alex Nelson @ 126 (22-13) and Lucas Jurek @ 120 (19-16) both earned second place and their tickets to the state tournament. Jimmy Wicker @ 285 (14-5) and Cody Leither @ 132 (20-13) both earned third place and Nicholas Bowen @ 182 (16-17), Marcellus Jensen @ 220 (10-17) and Chase Anderson @ 113 (10-18) all earned fourth place. Jack Bollman @ 106 (7-8) earned fifth place, Brandon Guggisberg @ 138 (13-25) earned sixth place and Josh Donnay @ 145 (5-20) took eighth place.

CLOUD TECH TIGERS COOP

The Tigers had good Section 8AAA tournament, they earned eleven place winners, including two that punched their tickets to the state tournament. Taylor Hugg @ 170 (38-5) earned the championship and Jaxon Kenning @ 106 (28-10) earned second place for their tickets to the state. Carlos Agee @ 285 (25-15) and Spencer Gustin @ 220 (5-10) both earned fourth place. Tyler Zachman @ 145 (25-18, Jack Latterell @ 152 (18-23, Nick Hamak @ 113 (12-17) and Tucker Hugg @ 195 (8-17) all earned fifth place. Logan Hanson @ 182 (28-12) earned sixth place and Andy Johnson @ 138 (5-7) took eighth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies had a good Section 6AA tournament performance with twelve place winners, including two state qualifiers. Gabe Zierden @ 195 (41-4) earned the championship and Wyatt Mergen @ 285 (24-17) earned second place, they both punched their tickets to the state tournament. Riley Rakotz @ 182 (28-16) and William Mergen @ 132 (21-17 both earned third place and Peyton Linn @ 170 (25-19), Hunter Tate @ 145 (17-21), Carson Holthaus @ 106 (11-21) and Tate Hoffarth @ 138 (7-24) all earned fourth place. Dustin Schmitt @ 120 (33-13) earned fifth place, Declan Crumley @ 126 (2-16) earned sixth place and Devin Hanson @ 113 (11-23) and Logan Harren @ 152 (7-19) both took eighth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans had a good tournament with nine section 8AAA place winners, including two state qualifiers. Gavin Winter @ 106 (30-5) earned the section championship and Austin Moscho @ 126 (33-9) earned second place, the Spartans have two that punched their ticket to the state. Brock Humbert @ 170 (13-7) earned fourth place, Nate Evens @ 285 (21-23), Grady Minnerath @ 160 (9-11) and Evan Moscho @ 120 (5-8) all earned sixth place. Luke Hemmesch @ 132 (15-25), Ben Primus @ 182 (25-14) and Ryan Rose @ 152 (8-23) all took eighth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers had eight Section 7A place winners including two that punched their tickets to the state tournament. Alex Lange @ 170 (39-7) and James Welle @ 145 (27-8) both earned second place. Blake Sigler @ 160 (24-22) earned third place and Sam Harren @ 195 (22-11 and Drew Lange @ 106 (27-20) both earned fourth place. Tate Lange @ 152 (19-15) and Cohl Clear @ 120 (12-15) both earned fifth place and Max Secord @ 182 (19-21) earned sixth place. Special Note: Alex Lange Earned his 100 th Career Win.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles had a good Section 4A tournament, they earned ten medals, including six in the top four. Zach Nistler @ 145 (36-12), Taylor Ludwig @ 126 (33-18), Trevyn Ludwig @ 138 (31-19) and Teagyn Ludwig @ 106 (24-19 all earned third place. Gavin Mathies @ 120 (24-16) and Ethan Kay @ 285 (28-20) both earned fourth place. Austin Schlangen @ 220 (20-19) and Sam Nistler @ 132 (17-19) both earned fifth place and Carter Mathies @ 170 (14-31) and Armando Walker @ 182 (4-14) both earned sixth place.

STATE TOURNAMENT MATCHUPS

FOLEY FALCONS vs. MARSHALL TIGERS (9:00 AM) Thursday 2/28/2019

INDIVIDUAL MATCH UPS

BECKER BULLDOGS

Ethan Anderson 9 th (34-6) No. 6 Seed vs. Luke Osweller Waseca 10 th (20-10)

Jake Nelson 11 th (39-3) No. 5 Seed vs. Drake Elling Richfield 12 th (30-12)

Lucas Paulson 10 th (36-6) No. 5 Seed vs. Matthew Hartmann KM 12 th (27-8)

Brayden Weber 10 th (36-5) vs. No. 2 Seed Garsen Schorr KM 12 th (37-3)

FOLEY FALCONS

LoganThorsten 10 th (30-16) vs. No. 3 Seed Mitchel Petersen Byron 11 th (26-3)

Mark Dierkes 12 th (38-5) vs. No. 5 Seed Payton Anderson Fairmont 11 th (41-7)

Connor Thorsten 11 th (40-3) No. 4 Seed vs. Trevor Anderson NB 12th (21-20)

ALBANY HUSKIES

Gabe Zierden 12 th (41-4) No. 2 Seed vs. David Wilfert Orono 10 th (36-15)

Wyatt Mergen 12 th (24-17) vs. No. 2 Seed Brandon Swanson NB 12 th (32-0)

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Lucas Jurek 9 th (19-16) vs. No. 5 Seed Payton Handevidt JCC 9 th (38-3)

Alex Nelson 10 th (22-13) vs. Hunter Hitchen Fertile-Beltrami 11 th (29-13)

Zach Holtz 10 th (12-0) No. 4 Seed vs. Wyatt McGee Benson 12 th (25-8)

Ashton Hanan 9 th (26-8) vs Caleb Vancura B-GB/MR 9 th (29-18)

Carter Holtz 9 th (33-6) No. 4 Seed vs. Eric Bassett Mille Lacs 12 th (29-6)

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

Wyatt Lahr 12 th (25-15) vs. No. 2 Seed Brett Willaby W/ML 11 th (31-3)

Damion Theisen 12 th (18-6) vs. No. 3 Seed Seth Brossard KW 12 th (41-0)

Jackson Held 12 th (38-3) No. 4 Seed vs. Tallin Johnson SJA 11 th (32-4)

Matthew Kasella 11 th (14-7) vs. No. 3 Seed Wyatt Olson WCA 12 th (38-5)

Mason Novitzki 10 th (27-17) vs. No. 3 Seed Scott Edwards Adrian 11 th (25-1)

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

James Welle 11 th (27-8) vs. No. 6 Seed Max Naddy OTC 12 th (29-11)

Alex Lange 12 th (30-10) vs. No. 1 Seed Colton Krell Westfield 11 th (34-3)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Jackson Penk 12 th (39-2) vs. Connor Higgins John Marshall 11 th (19-7)

Cole Fibranz 12 th (39-1) No. 2 Seed vs. Charles Dressel Mounds View 12 th (29-12)

CLOUD TECH TIGERS COOP

Jaxon Kenning 7 th (28-10) vs. No. 1 Seed Pierson Manville SHAK 7 th (46-2)

Taylor Hugg 11 th (38-5) vs. Grant Hendrewn Lakeville South 12 th (27-1)

R OCORI SPARTANS

Gavin Winter 8 th (30-5) vs. No. 3 Seed Joe Volk Lakeville North 9 th (36-3)

Austin Moscho 9 th (33-9) vs. No. 4 Seed Bryce Dagel Edison 10 th (31-5)

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Jared Spohn 11 th (34-3) vs. Kanin Halbe Owatonna 9 th (23-12)