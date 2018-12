Weather Forces Adjustments to GCC

The Granite City Classic boys basketball event has made some adjustments to their schedule due to weather. Justin Hegna from Breakdown Sports has announced the games scheduled Thursday December 27 have been postponed due to expected snowy weather. The games that day were scheduled for Apollo and Sauk Rapids-Rice High Schools. The non varsity games scheduled Thursday haven't been rescheduled yet but Breakdown is still hoping to find locations and times to play those games. The updated varsity schedule is below.

December 28, 2018 @ St. Cloud State University

10:15am Totino-Grace vs. Big Lake 11:45am Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Becker 1:15pm Osseo vs North St Paul 2:45pm Mpls. North vs Milwaukee Washington 4:15pm Lakeville South vs Minnetonka 5:45pm Sartell vs Brooklyn Center 7:15pm Delano vs STMA 8:45pm St Cloud Apollo vs. Mpls. Patrick Henry

December 28, 2018 @ St. Cloud Apollo High School

10:00am Maranatha vs Mound-Westonka 11:30am St. Louis Park vs Apple Valley 1:00pm Sauk Rapids vs Blake 2:30pm Rogers vs Champlin Park 4:00pm Princeton vs Rocori 5:30pm Park Center vs St. Paul Central 7:00pm Forest Lake vs Maple Grove 8:30pm St. Cloud Tech vs Orono

December 29, 2018 @ St. Cloud Apollo High School

11:00am Delano vs North St Paul

12:45pm Minnetonka vs Minneapolis Roosevelt

2:15pm Milwaukee Washington vs. St Cloud Apollo

3:45pm St Paul Central vs Brooklyn Center 5:30pm STMA vs Becker

7:00pm Sartell vs Big Lake

December 29, 2018 @ St. Cloud State University

10:15am Blake vs Rocori

11:45am Champlin Park vs St. Louis Park

1:15pm Mound-Westonka vs Rogers

2:45pm Orono vs Maranatha

4:15pm Forest Lake vs Princeton

5:45pm Robbinsdale Cooper vs Park Center

7:15pm Apple Valley vs Sauk Rapids

8:45pm Maple Grove vs St. Cloud Tech