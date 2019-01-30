Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 30th, 2019

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 30th, 2019:

SCHOOLS: CLOSED WEDNESDAY

-- Albany area

-- Athlos Academy in St. Cloud

-- Benton/Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers Schools

-- Brainerd Public Schools

-- Dei Spring Academy - Cold Spring

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Foley

-- Granite City Baptist Academy

-- Kimball Area

-- Holdingford

-- Little Falls School District

-- Northland Christian School and Northland Pre-School

-- Princeton

-- ROCORI

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- St. Cloud School District

-- College of St. Benedict and St. John's University

-- St. Cloud State University

-- St. Cloud Technical and Community College

MISC:



-- American Legion Post 428 in Waite Park will be closed Wednesday

-- St. Cloud Hospital is canceling Recovery Plus evening programming Wednesday

-- Waite Park Senior Center closed Wednesday

-- Avon Township Planning Commission Meeting canceled for Wednesday.

-- The Stearns History Museum will be closed Wednesday.

-- Excel Dog Training has canceled all classes for Wednesday

-- Northcrest Kids Activity Center has canceled all gymnastics, dance and combination classes for Wednesday

-- The Sartell Community Center will be closing at 6:00 pm Wednesday.

-- Whitney Recreation Center will be closing at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday

-- Northway Academy will be closed through Wednesday

-- Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 canceling burger night and meat raffle for Wednesday.

-- St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivered Meals are canceled for Wednesday.

-- Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota will be closed Wednesday, this includes kidstop.

-- Benton County Historical Society Museum closed Wednesday.

-- East Side VFW Post 4847 canceling all Wednesday activities including chicken buffet and bargo.

-- The Lake George warming shelter will be closed Wednesday.

-- Julie's Canine all dog training classes K-12 are canceled for this week.

-- Tri-Cap will be closing all bus service Wednesday due to the weather conditions.

-- WACOSA in Waite Park -- First and second shifts are canceled Wednesday.

-- Great River Regional Library System will close all branches Wednesday.

-- All Sartell Senior Connection events and meetings for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.

CHURCH:

-- St. Mary's in Upsala, St. Edwards in Elmsdale and St. Francis of Assisi in St. Francis has canceled faith formation classes Wednesday.

-- Discovery Church has canceled all evening activities Wednesday

-- St. Lawrence Church in Duelm has canceled Faith Formation classes for Wednesday

-- Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud has canceled all Wednesday activities, including worship

-- Northland Bible Baptist Church has canceled all activities Wednesday including AWANA.

-- Granite City Baptist Church's Wednesday service and peewee patch club.

-- Westwood Church has canceled all activities for Wednesday

-- Bible Study Fellowship in St. Cloud is canceled for Wednesday

-- Jubilee Worship Center in St. Cloud is canceling all Wednesday evening activities.

-- Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater will be closed until noon Thursday.

-- The Diocese of St. Cloud will close their offices Wednesday.

-- Faith Formation classes at St. Marcus Church in Clear Lake are canceled for Wednesday.

-- Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids has canceled all evening activities for Wednesday.

-- Junior Catechesis at Redeemer Lutheran Church canceled for Wednesday.

BUSINESSES:

-- Biolife Plasma Services will close at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, and won't open until 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

-- Electrolux is canceling 2nd and 3rd shift production Wednesday. Maintenance Department 33 should report as usual. Production resumes with 1st shift Thursday.

-- Career Solutions and the CareerForce office closed Wednesday.

-- Great River Bowl and Partners Pub's league bowling is canceled for Wednesday, the alley is still open for general business.

-- Schuler Shoes in St. Cloud will be closing at 5:00 p.m. and will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

-- The St. Augusta Legion is canceling burger night and is closing the kitchen. Meat raffle still on at 5:00 p.m. and the bar will close at 10:00 p.m.

-- CPAP Store in Sartell will be closing at noon Wednesday.

-- Spee Dee Delivery Service is closing operations for Wednesday.

-- Scheel's closing at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday

-- The Social Security Office in St. Cloud will be closed Wednesday. Will reopen Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

-- The Village Family Service Center in St. Cloud is closed Wednesday.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.