Weather Announcements for Tuesday, March 6th, 2018

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Tuesday, March 6th, 2018.

Schools (2 hours late):

-- Albany

-- Alexandria

-- Benton-Stearns Voyagers

-- Brainerd

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Foley

-- Holdingford

-- Kimball Area

-- Little Falls Community Schools

-- Milaca

-- Paynesville Area

-- ROCORI

-- St. Cloud Area Schools

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- St. John's Preparatory School

College of St. Benedict and St. John's University will have a delayed start. Link buses will start running at 9:30 a.m. and work starts at 10:00 a.m. (there are no classes this week as students are on spring break.)

Businesses:

-- American Legion 428 in Waite Park has canceled their old time dance at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

-- Jennie-O-Turkey plant in Melrose has canceled its day shift for Tuesday.

-- Dezurik 1st shift will start at 9:00 a.m.

Misc:

-- St. Cloud Hospital no home delivered meals on Tuesday.

-- Minnesota Highway Safety Resource Center has canceled their 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. class at the St. Cloud Life church, Tuesday.