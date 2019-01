We have some weather related announcements for Friday, February 23rd, 2018:

SCHOOLS

-- St. John's Preparatory School is closed today.

-- Little Falls Community Schools 2-hours late

-- Brainerd Public Schools 2-hours late and no morning Early Childhood classes

-- Alexandria Public Schools running 2-hours late

If you have a weather related announcement, please call our cancellations line (320) 257-7191, and leave a message.