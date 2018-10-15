WATCH: Cathedral Football Player Comes Off Sidelines To Tackle Opponent

In a frustrating season for Cathedral football, one Crusader let his frustration get the best of him on Friday night when he came off the sidelines and tackled a Zimmerman runner who appeared to be headed to the end zone for a touchdown.

With the Crusaders trailing 46-20, Thunder running back Cameron Morey scampered from his own 12 yard line to the Crusaders 20 when he was tracked down by the rouge Crusader. Morey was awarded a touchdown on the play.

The player, Brad Reuter, issued an apology after the game via social media.

The Crusader football Twitter account immediately accepted Reuter's apology and said that they hope to move forward from the incident.

The Crusaders are 0-7 on the season and will wrap up the regular season at Foley on Wednesday night.