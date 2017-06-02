Warmer Weather Could Bring A Few Thunderstorms
UNDATED - It will certainly feel like summer the next couple of days with afternoon highs topping out in the 80s.
Thunderstorms are not expected to develop until this evening, with another round possible Saturday afternoon ahead of cold front that will be working across the area.
Though no widespread severe weather is expected, a few stronger storms capable of producing strong winds gusts and hail will be possible both tonight and Saturday afternoon.