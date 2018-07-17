WAITE PARK -- Two run-down Waite Park baseball fields are getting a much-needed face-lift.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved to go out for bids to replace two existing fields at River's Edge Park.

Public Works Director Bill Schluenz says the field improvements are the third phase in the park's overall master plan.

As far as the ball fields go, there was always the plan to have eight ball fields out there. We have six currently, with these last two to be replaced and brought up to standard with fencing, backstops, bleachers, and dugouts.

The project would include construction of the two ball fields on the same site, add a concrete plaza, underground utility work and irrigation.

Once completed he says they will look into beginning the next phase of the park's master plan.

A big parking lot between the ball fields and third street, making a circumference trail around the site, then the last piece would be creating a new bathroom and maintenance facility.

Schluenz says they expect the project to come under $1-million.