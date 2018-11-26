Vikings Top Packers Sunday Night

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17 Sunday night at US Bank Stadium. The win improves Minnesota to 6-4-1 on the season, while the Packers fall to 4-6-1.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins bounced back from a rough start in Chicago last week to pass for 342 yards and three touchdowns, while also not turning the ball over. Minnesota wideout Adam Thielen caught eight passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, while Stefon Diggs added eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown as well.

The Vikings will play at New England Sunday afternoon, with kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.