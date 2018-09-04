Vikings Top NFL Power Rankings Going Into Week One

The Minnesota Vikings sit on top of the NFL Power Rankings going into the first week of the regular season. See where the Vikings biggest rivals rank according to the Bleacher Report experts.



Minnesota Vikings (0-0) Los Angeles Rams (0-0) New Orleans Saints (0-0) New England Patriots (0-0) Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) Atlanta Falcons (0-0) Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) Green Bay Packers (0-0) Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) Houston Texans (0-0) Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) Carolina Panthers (0-0) Tennessee Titans (0-0) Dallas Cowboys (0-0) Chicago Bears (0-0) San Francisco 49ers (0-0) Baltimore Ravens (0-0) New York Giants (0-0) Seattle Seahawks (0-0) Denver Broncos (0-0) Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) Washington Redskins (0-0) Detroit Lions (0-0) Oakland Raiders (0-0) Indianapolis Colts (0-0) Cleveland Browns (0-0) Arizona Cardinals (0-0) New York Jets (0-0) Buffalo Bills (0-0) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) Miami Dolphins (0-0)

More so than any team in the league, the Vikings don't have a weakness for opponents to exploit. The Vikings came one game from the Super Bowl last year without Cousins. And Richardson. And Dalvin Cook. It's fixing to be quite the season in the Twin Cities.

The Vikings open the regular season on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Noon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (TV: FOX, Radio: 1240 WJON).