Vikings Top Jets In Overtime Sunday

Rookie quarterbackTeddy Bridgewater had his best game as a pro to lead the Vikings past the Jets 30-24 in overtime.

The Vikings started the game strong, with Minnesota linebacker Gerald Hodges returning Jets quarterback Geno Smith's first pass to the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.

The teams would trade scores until the final whistle of regulation, when Blair Walsh missed a potential game-winning 56 yard field goal.

The Jets won the coin toss to start overtime but were forced to punt to the Vikings, who converted their possession with an 87-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater to Jarius Wright.

Bridgewater completed 19-of-27 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns to finish with a quarterback rating of 117.7.

The Vikings are in Detroit next week for a matchup with the Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM.