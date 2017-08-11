Vikings Top Bills In Preseason Opener

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 17-10 Thursday night at New Era Field. The Vikings are now 1-0 on the preseason and head coach Mike Zimmer is now 13-1 in his career during the preseason.

Minnesota starting quarterback Sam Bradford played three offensive series and was 5/7 passing for 35 yards. However, the story of the game for the first-team offense was the two sacks allowed by the revamped offensive line and their generally shaky play.

Rookie running back Dalvin Cook got the start for the Vikings, carrying the ball five times for 13 yards and catching four passes for 30 yards.