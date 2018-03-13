Vikings to Sign Kirk Cousins
According to multiple sources the Vikings have agreed to a 3-year $84 Million contract with free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins. The deal is reportedly guaranteed. The deal cannot become official until midnight because that's when the new NFL fiscal year begins. Cousins threw for 4,093 yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season with Washington.
The 29-year old Cousins played 6 seasons with Washington and had a combined quarterback rating of 93.7.
Former Viking quarterback Case Keenum agreed to a contract with Denver Broncos.