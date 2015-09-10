Vikings to Play Without Sullivan; Wright Gets Extension

The Vikings will play about half the season without center John Sullivan. Sullivan underwent a lumbar microdiscectomy Wednesday. He can return to practice after 6 weeks and can return to the field week 8. Veteran Joe Berger is expected to start at center for the Vikings Monday night at San Francisco.

Viking receiver Jarius Wright is getting a contract extension. The St. Paul Pioneer Press is reporting that Wright is getting 4 years added to his deal and he'll get $14.8 Million in new money. The 25-year old Wright is expected to play the slot as the Vikings 3rd receiver.

The Vikings play at San Francisco Monday night at 9:15pm, pregame on WJON at 8:00.