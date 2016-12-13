Vikings to Play in London During 2017 Season
EDEN PRAIRIE -- The Minnesota Vikings will travel overseas for a regular season game next season.
The Vikings will be one of eight teams to play in London during the 2017 season.
Minnesota will be the road team when they play the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham, in either Week 7 or 8.
This is the first time the league will play four games in London. The other teams to play in London next season include the Jaguars, Dolphins, Rams, Ravens, Cardinals and Saints.