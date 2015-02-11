Vikings To Open Preseason In Hall Of Fame Game

The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to open the NFL preseason playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2015 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The August 9th game will wrap up Hall of Fame weekend during which former Vikings center Mick Tingelhoff and former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame game will mark the first time since the 2013 season that the Vikings will appear on a nationally-broadcast game.