Vikings to Exercise Options on Rhodes and Floyd; Not Patterson

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune the Vikings have informed cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive lineman Sharrif Floyd that the team will be picking up their 5th year option on their rookie contracts while the team will not pick up the 5th year on receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Rhodes is entering his 4th year on his contract and is scheduled to make $8,026,000 in 2017. Floyd is scheduled to make $6,757,000 in his 5th year in 2017. Patterson's 5th year option would have paid him $7, 915,000 in 2017. All 3 players were drafted in the 1st round in 2013.