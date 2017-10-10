Vikings Sneak Past Bears At Soldier Field

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 20-17 Sunday night at Soldier Field. Minnesota improves to 3-2 on the season with the win.

Vikings kicker Kai Forbath hit a 26-yard field goal with just :12 left in the game to give Minnesota the win, and Jerick McKinnon led the Vikings with 126 total yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford looked shaky in his first start since week one and was pulled for Case Keenum late in the first half. Keenum finished 17/21 for 140 yards with a touchdown.