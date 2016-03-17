Vikings Sign Tackle Smith to 1-Year Deal

EDEN PRAIRIE -- The Minnesota Vikings added another proven veteran to their offensive line, signing right tackle Andre Smith to a one-year deal.

Smith, 29, was the 6th overall pick in the 2009 draft out of Alabama and he spent the previous seven years with the Cincinnati Bengals .

At 6-4 and 335 pounds, Smith is known for being a dominant run blocker while being athletic enough to handle speedier pass rushers.

Reports say the one-year deal is worth around $3.5 million with $1 million guaranteed. Smith was in Minneapolis over the weekend before visiting the Arizona Cardinals this week.

The Vikings signed guard Alex Boone last week to a four-year contract.