According to ESPN the Vikings have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a 5-year contract worth $50 million with $25 million guaranteed. In 3 years with the Vikings he has totaled 253 solo tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hurries, 21 pass break-ups, 7.5 sacks and two interceptions.

The 26-year old was drafted in the 2nd round (45th overall) in the 2015 NFL draft out of UCLA.