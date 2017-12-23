Vikings Shutout Packers At Lambeau

GREEN BAY - In another display of defensive dominance this season, the Minnesota Vikings held Green Bay without a score in their 16-0 win.

The bitter cold affair saw temps reach into the low single-digits. The cold weather impacted every aspect off the game leading to the low scoring game.

Minnesota opened the scoring on their first drive with a 49-yard field goal in the 1st quarter. That was just the first of three field goals on the night for Vikings Kicker Kai Forbath .

A few drives later Minnesota went on a 5 play, 68 yard drive capped off by a Case Keenum touchdown to Stefon Diggs . Diggs finished the night with five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Keenum struggled throughout the night in the cold weather, he finished just 14 of 25 with 1 touchdown. The offense did not do much but it did just enough.

The key to the Vikings win was the defense. Minnesota turned Packers QB over twice. None bigger than when Minnesota safety H arrison Smith intercepted Brett Hundley in the red zone in the first half.

Minnesota is now 12-3 on the season and has clinched the NFC North title and a spot in the playoffs. With a Carolina Panthers loss this weekend Minnesota would secure a 1st round bye.