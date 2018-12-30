Vikings Season Abruptly Ends Against Bears

The Vikings saw their season end Sunday with a 24-10 loss at home against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings loss plus Philadelphia's win over Washington eliminates Minnesota.

Chicago led 13-3 at halftime in large part due to a strong running game behind Jordan Howard. Minnesota cut the lead to 13-10 late in the 3rd quarter only to see the Bears march slowly down the field taking 9-plus minutes off the clock and finishing the drive with a Tarik Cohen 3-yard touchdown run. The Bears tacked the a 2-point conversion. The Vikings turned the ball over on downs on the next possession and Chicago held on to win.

The Bears realized in the first half that this game likely had no playoff meaning for them due to the Rams large lead over San Francisco but Chicago kept their starters in the game throughout. Chicago could have grabbed the #2 seed in the NFC with a win and a Rams loss.

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins struggled for much of the day completing just 20-33 passes for 132 yards and 1 touchdown pass to Stephon Diggs. Diggs led the team with 8 catches for 47 yards including a 2-yard TD reception.

The Vikings end their season with a record of 8-7-1. Philadelphia finishes with a 9-7 record after posting a 24-0 win at Washington today. Philadelphia will play at Chicago next weekend in the wildcard playoffs.