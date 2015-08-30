Vikings Remain Perfect in Preseason

DALLAS, TX -- The Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated in the 2015 preseason following a 28-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went a perfect 7-for-7 passing including arcing a beautiful deep ball to receiver Mike Wallace for a 39-yard gain.

Much-maligned receiver Cordarrelle Patterson reminded coaches and fans of his playmaking ability with a 107-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Struggling kicker Blair Walsh connected on field goals of 26 and 45 yards, but missed a 43-yarder to drop him to 4-of-9 this preseason.

The defense looked sharp for the most part, but allowed big plays to the Cowboys' first team offense, including a 60-yard touchdown catch and run by Terrance Williams from Tony Romo.

In all, the Vikings held the Cowboys to fewer than 200 yards for the game en route to their 4th win of the preseason, and head coach Mike Zimmer's 8th preseason win of his career (8-0).

The Vikings will wrap up the 2015 preseason on Thursday in Nashville as they take on rookie Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans.