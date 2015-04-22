Vikings Release 2015 Schedule
The NFL announced the dates and start times for the 2015 schedule Tuesday night. The Vikings will open the season at San Francisco in the second half of a Monday night doubleheader, with the game starting at approximately 9:20 PM.
Sept. 14: @ San Francisco 9:20 p.m. (MON)
Sept. 20: Detroit noon
Sept. 27: San Diego noon
Oct. 4: @ Denver 3:25 p.m.
Oct. 11: Bye
Oct. 18: Kansas City noon
Oct. 25: @ Detroit noon
Nov. 1: @ Chicago noon
Nov. 8: St. Louis noon
Nov. 15: @ Oakland 3:05 p.m.
Nov. 22: Green Bay noon
Nov. 29: @ Atlanta noon
Dec. 6: Seattle noon
Dec. 10: @ Arizona 7:25 p.m. (THURS)
Dec. 20: Chicago noon
Dec. 27: N.Y. Giants noon
Jan. 3: @ Green Bay noon