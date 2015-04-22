Vikings Release 2015 Schedule

The NFL announced the dates and start times for the 2015 schedule Tuesday night. The Vikings will open the season at San Francisco in the second half of a Monday night doubleheader, with the game starting at approximately 9:20 PM.

Sept. 14: @ San Francisco 9:20 p.m. (MON)

Sept. 20: Detroit noon

Sept. 27: San Diego noon

Oct. 4: @ Denver 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 11: Bye

Oct. 18: Kansas City noon

Oct. 25: @ Detroit noon

Nov. 1: @ Chicago noon

Nov. 8: St. Louis noon

Nov. 15: @ Oakland 3:05 p.m.

Nov. 22: Green Bay noon

Nov. 29: @ Atlanta noon

Dec. 6: Seattle noon

Dec. 10: @ Arizona 7:25 p.m. (THURS)

Dec. 20: Chicago noon

Dec. 27: N.Y. Giants noon

Jan. 3: @ Green Bay noon