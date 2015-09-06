Vikings Re-Sign 9 to Practice Squad

Running back Dominique Williams was one of those re-signed to the Vikings practice squad today. (Getty Images)

 

EDEN PRAIRIE -- A day after final roster cuts, the Minnesota Vikings have signed nine players to the practice squad.

Those signed were rookies B.J. DuBose (DE), Isaac Fruechte (WR), Anthony Harris (S), and Blake Renaud (FB).

Along with that group of rookies are second year players David Yankey (OL), Isame Faciane (OG), Dominique Williams (RB), Brian Peters (LB), and Brandon Watts (LB).

The nine signings leaves one spot open on the Vikings' 10-man practice squad, meaning they will presumably sign a player that has been cut elsewhere.

Filed Under: Football, Minnesota Vikings, NFL
Categories: Minnesota Vikings, nfl football, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top