Vikings Play Preseason Opener Saturday Night

The Vikings play their preseason opener Saturday night when they play at Denver against the Broncos at 8pm (Central Time). Kirk Cousins is expected to start at quarterback for the Vikings but won't likely play much. In fact most, if not all, the starters will play sparingly.

The Vikings took a hit to their offensive line depth when Nick Easton sustained a neck injury and was placed on injured reserve this week. He is likely to miss the entire season. He started 12 games last season at guard for Minnesota. Veteran Tom Compton is likely to replace Easton as the team's starting left guard.

The expected starters on the offensive line as of now are Reilly Reiff at left tackle, Tom Compton at left guard, Pat Elflein at center, Mike Remmers at right guard, and Rashod Hill at right tackle. Elflein won't play Saturday. He is currently on the physically unable to perform list.

A battle to watch is the battle for kicker. Veteran Kai Forbath and rookie Daniel Carlson are both listed as the starter on the team's initial depth chart.