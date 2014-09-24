Vikings Place Cassel, Fusco On Season-Ending Injured Reserve

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday morning that they have placed quarterback Matt Cassel and offensive lineman Brandon Fusco on season-ending injured reserve.

Cassel, signed to a two-year contract before the 2014 season, broke bones in his foot while scrambling in the Vikings 20-9 loss at New Orleans last Sunday.

Fusco, who also signed a contract extension with the Vikings before this season, injured his shoulder in the second half against the Saints.

The Vikings also announced the re-signing of longtime practice squad quarterback Mcleod Bethel-Thompson.