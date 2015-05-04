Vikings Pick Up Options on Both Smith and Kalil
The Vikings exercised the 5th year option on the rookie contracts of safety Harrison Smith and left tackle Matt Kalil. Fox sports was first to report the deals. Smith was the 29th pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He's due to make $5.278 Million in 2016. He could work out a long term contract between now and the start of the 2015 season.
Kalil was the 4th pick in the 2012 draft. He is due to make more than $11 Million in 2016. The Vikings drafted left tackle T.J. Clemmings in the 4th round of this year's NFL draft. Clemmings projects as a left or right tackle but needs some development.