Vikings’ Peterson Out 3-4 Months; Kalil Likely Done for the Season
Viking running back Adrian Peterson is out 3 to 4 months because of a torn meniscus in his right knee. He's elected to have surgery to repair the meniscus to repair the injury.
The Vikings have placed left tackle Matt Kalil on Injured Reserve with a hip injury. Kalil will likely be replaced in the starting lineup at left tackle by 2nd year tackle T.J. Clemmings.
The Vikings signed free agent running back Ronnie Hillman to add depth to their backfield with Peterson out for 3 to 4 months. The 25-year old Hillman played 4 seasons with Denver before being cut by the Broncos last month.