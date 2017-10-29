Vikings Overcome Slow Start, Beat Browns In London

LONDON - It was the story of two halves. The Vikings went into halftime down 13-12, by the end of the game Minnesota won 33-16.

On the Vikings 1st drive Quarterback Case Keenum had his pass batted into the air and intercepted by Cleveland. Two plays later the Browns rushed for a touchdown but missed the extra point and Cleveland was up 6-0 early in the game.

Minnesota would add a field goal later in the 1st quarter.

In the 2nd quarter Keenum found Adam Thielen in the end zone for a touchdown, and after a missed extra point Minnesota was up 9-6.

Cleveland responded with a score of their own right before halftime and regained the lead 13-9.

Minnesota would tack on a field goal as time expired in the 1st half.

The teams would trade field goals early in the second half before Minnesota would take over for good. Minnesota running back Jerick Mckinnon scored on a one yard rushing touchdown and on the Vikings next possession Kyle Rudolph caught a TD in the back of the end zone.

Minnesota would add another field goal and Minnesota won 33-16.

Vikings defensive end tied a team record when he recorded got a sack late in the game. Griffen tied the record for most consecutive games with a sack in Vikings history.