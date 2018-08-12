Vikings Outscore Broncos

The Vikings defeated the Broncos in Denver 42-28 Saturday night. Kirk Cousins engineered a 75-yard touchdown drive in his only series. Cousins capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. Cousins was 4-4 passing for 42 yards.

Stefon Diggs had 3 catches for 35 yards and Latavius Murray ran 4 times for 43 yards. Starting running back Dalvin Cook did not play for precautionary reasons. Trevor Siemien threw for 165 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The Vikings play their 2nd preseason game Saturday at noon, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 11 a.m.