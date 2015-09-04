Vikings Lose 24-17 to Titans

The Vikings lost their final 2015 preseason game 24-17 Thursday night. The Vikings played only a few 1st team players. Taylor Heinicke played the entire game at quarterback for the Vikings and was 27-41 for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Stefon Diggs was Heinicke's top receiver with 8 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Dominique Williams had 5 catches for 45 yards and a touchdown and he ran for a team leading 24 yards.