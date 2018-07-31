Vikings Ink Diggs To Five Year Extension

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly inked wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a five year contract extension. The news comes just one day after veteran players began practice at training camp in Eagan.

Diggs, who was a fifth round pick out of Maryland, will be playing his fourth season with the Vikings in 2018. Last season, Diggs made 64 catches for 849 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.

The 24-year-old Diggs has caught 200 passes for 2,472 yards in his career for an average of 12.4 yards per catch.