Vikings Finish Strong In Win Over Washington

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a slow start in the first half, the Vikings offense turned it on in the final two quarters to come from behind to beat Washington 29-26.

Vikings rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater continued to show poise after a shaky start in which he missed two wide open receivers on deep passes - one in which Cordarrelle Patterson was open by 20 yards and would have been an easy touchdown.

Trailing 10-0 with halftime looming, Minnesota cornerback Captain Munnerlyn helped to energize the team by intercepting Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III near midfield.

Bridgewater proceeded to lead the offense to a score, hitting tight end Chase Ford for a touchdown with under a minute remaining in the first half.

Bridgewater seemed to heat up as the game went on, leading the Vikings to three touchdown drives in the second half and finished 26-of-42 passing for 268 yards and a touchdown.

Matt Asiata proved to be the closer for the Vikings offense.

Despite only running for 26 yards for the game, the running back plunged into the endzone for all three of the Minnesota's second half scores.

The defense struggled to keep Griffin at bay early, as the Washington quarterback connected on his first six passes for 103 yards in his first game since week two.

Poorly timed penalties helped to extend Washington drives seemingly all game long, including a questionable unnecessary roughness call on Vikings safety Harrison Smith that set up a Washington touchdown on the following play.

Despite the mistakes, the defense continued its recent trend of wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks, tallying five sacks - the fourth consecutive game in which the defense notched four or more sacks.

Everson Griffen, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the month, collected his ninth sack of the season and Rookie of the Year front-runner Anthony Barr netted his fourth.

With the victory, the Vikings improve to 4-5 as they head into their bye week.