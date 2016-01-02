Vikings Fans Pack Bus Headed for Lambeau Field [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A busload of Vikings fans (and some Packers fans) left for Green Bay's Lambeau Field Saturday morning from Townsquare Media .

The Minnesota Vikings (10-5) will play the Green Bay Packers (10-5) Sunday night for the NFC North Division title.

On a cold morning, fans packed the bus and prepared for the over six-hour trip to Green Bay, Wisconsin hoping to see the Vikings win at Lambeau Field for the first time since the 2009 season.

"We're looking forward to going to Lambeau Field," says Pete , a Vikings fan from Brainerd. "Although we have a Packer fan with us -- we're going to convert him this weekend."

Fans on the bus will spend the night at a hotel in Green Bay Saturday night before coming back to St. Cloud following Sunday night's game.

You can hear the Vikings play the Packers at 7:25 p.m. Sunday night on AM 1240 WJON.