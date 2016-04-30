Vikings Draft Clemson Cornerback Alexander in 2nd Round

EDEN PRAIRIE - The Minnesota Vikings added to their defense on Friday night, drafting Clemson cornerback Mackensie Alexander in the second round.

Alexander was selected with the 54th overall pick. The Vikings drafted Ole Miss wide receiver Laquon Treadwell in the first round on Thursday night.

On Friday, the Vikings also traded away their third round pick to the Miami Dolphins for their sixth round pick this year. The Vikings will also receive their third and fourth round picks next year.