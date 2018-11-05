Vikings Defense Dominates Detroit Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 24-9 Sunday afternoon at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Vikings are now 5-3-1 on the season with the win.

The Vikings offense didn't accomplish a whole lot in the win, gaining just 283 yards of offense on the day, but the defense dominated to lead Minnesota to victory. The team set a franchise record with ten sacks of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, and defensive end Danielle Hunter returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The Vikings enter the bye week one-half game behind the Chicago Bears in the NFC North standings, with Chicago destroying Buffalo on Sunday to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Minnesota will take their bye week in week ten before returning to play at Chicago on Sunday, November 18th.