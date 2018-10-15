Vikings Cruise Past Cardinals Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-17 Sunday afternoon at US Bank Stadium. The Vikings are now 3-2-1 on the season with the win.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins did not have his best game, passing for 233 yards with just one touchdown while also throwing an interception and getting sacked five times, but got support from his running game with Latavius Murray rushing for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen pulled in 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, the sixth-straight game he has registered at least 100 yards through the air.

The Vikings will play at New York against the Jets Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for noon on AM 1240 WJON.