MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 23-10 to clinch a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

Minnesota opened the scoring on their first possession with a 1-yard touchdown run from Latavius Murray.

Murray would add another touchdown in the 2nd quarter with another 1-yard touchdown run. Murray had 20 carries on the day for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Vikings Defense had another great showing. The only touchdown allowed was a punt return for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter. The Defense would force a safety before halftime and Minnesota went into the half 16-7.

Vikings Quarterback Case Keenum would find Stefon Diggs for his 8th touchdown of the season in the 3rd quarter. Diggs had six receptions for 65 yards and touchdown. Keenum was 21-29 for 189 yards and a touchdown.