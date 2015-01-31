Vikings’ Bridgewater Wins Fan Vote For Rookie Of The Year

Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridegwater was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Year - an award based on online fan voting.

The award is a nice addition to Bridgewater's already successful rookie season in which he finished with the third-highest completion percentage by a rookie (64.4) and the seventh-highest quarterback rating (85.7) by a rookie in NFL history.

The announcement came as somewhat as a surprise, as New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the odds-on favorite to win the award.

Bridgewater also beat out Bengals running back Jeremy Hill, and receivers Mike Evans of the Buccaneers and Sammy Watkins of the Bills.

The Pepsi Rookie of the Year has been handed out every year since 2002 and Bridgewater joins Adrian Peterson (2007) and Percy Harvin (2009) as Vikings to take home the award.

The winner of the Associated Press Rookie of the Year - the officially-recognized award for rookies - will be named tonight (Saturday) as part of the NFL Honors show.